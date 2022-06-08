ICASA chairperson Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng resigns

ICASA chairperson Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng.

Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng, chairperson of telecoms regulator the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), has resigned.

In a shock announcement, ICASA says Modimoeng tendered his resignation today.

Modimoeng is widely credited for overseeing the successful completion of South Africa’s long-awaited spectrum auction process.

In March, ICASA, under Modimoeng, raised R14.4 billion from the country’s historic spectrum auction process, which had been up in the air for some years.



The regulator had targeted raising about R8 billion from the spectrum auction process, which will eventually result in the cost of data going down, as well as mobile operators extending next-gen technologies such as 5G.

“It is with great regret that the council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa informs the public of the resignation of our chairperson, Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng,” says the regulator in a statement.

It notes the chairperson, who cited a need to take some time-off after an enervating period, tendered his resignation today, and will commence serving notice to ensure a smooth handover.

After a much-needed break, he will consider future options, says ICASA.

Modimoeng joined ICASA in April 2016 and has, over a period of six years, served as a councillor, acting chairperson and was subsequently appointed chairperson of the authority.



He served in various committees of council, including as a member of the Complaints and Compliance Committee.



According to ICASA, the resignation is being processed through the relevant appointing authorities. The chairperson has committed himself to ensure the period of transition is seamless and proper continuity is guaranteed during the handover period, it adds.



“ICASA Council and management would like to thank Dr Modimoeng for his steady and decisive leadership, guidance and attention to governance over the years – yielding success in moments where some milestones practically seemed impossible,” the regulator says.



It adds the undisputed highlight of his decisive leadership in the sector has been steering the authority towards the successful conclusion of the complex and historic spectrum auction licensing process.



“Whilst awaiting the completion of the process for appointment of four additional members, the authority continues to be led by a strong team comprising the remaining four councillors, who will continue to receive the support of management and the entire organisation. We wish him well with his future endeavours,” it concludes.