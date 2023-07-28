NWU excited about first VC’s Science Day

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, NWU Principal and Vice Chancellor.

The North-West University (NWU) is gearing up to host the first Vice-Chancellor’s (VC's) Science Day at Mabeskraal, near Rustenburg, in the Moses Kotane Municipality, on 31 July 2023.

According to the NWU’s principal and vice-chancellor, Prof Bismark Tyobeka, this event serves as a platform for fostering partnerships and collaboration among educational institutions, government departments, private companies, civil society and other stakeholders in the province. “Our aim is to engage with school learners and prospective students from Mabeskraal and the surrounding villages in an effort to cultivate curiosity about science and promote academic opportunities for young people in rural communities,” he says.

According to Prof Thebe Medupe, NWU professor in Astronomy and deputy dean for Community Engagement at the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences, exhibitors, dignitaries, the local community and more than 1 000 high school learners from the area and neighbouring villages will attend the event.

Prof Medupe says, in the future, the VC’s Science Day will be hosted at different locations where the NWU has a footprint.

“In particular, we are celebrating the fact that Prof Bismark Tyobeka is also a nuclear scientist. We hope to expand this initiative every year to different corners of the province so that we extend our reach as a faculty and as a university to make ourselves known among communities and to get more young people in our province interested in careers in science,” says Prof Medupe.

Various activities have been planned that are aimed at stimulating a passion and love for science in high school learners and to encourage them to consider careers in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

For the full article in English, click here: https://news.nwu.ac.za/nwu-excited-about-first-vcs-science-day.

For more information or how to take part in the event, contact Christopher Motabogi, Manager: Corporate Communication, at (018) 389 2144 or (071) 843 6541 as well as Christopher.Motabogi@nwu.ac.za.

