Vending Machines International Secures SGD 135 Million Capital Commitment From Global Emerging Markets (GEM) as Company Seeks to Go Public

Vending Machines International (VMI), today announced a SGD 135 Million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GGY"), the Luxembourg-based private alternative investment vehicle.

Under the agreement, GGY will provide VMI with a Share Subscription Facility of up to SGD 135 million for a 36-month period following a public listing of VMI’s common stock. VMI will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation.

“VMI is very pleased to be selected by the GEM Group to receive this investment. It is a credit to the GEM management that they very quickly grasped that the world is moving to remove single use plastics from the supply chain. VMI is extremely well placed to take advantage of this transition. With GEM’s funds to strengthen the VMI balance sheet VMI will be able to assist the beverage industry by offering a viable alternative to single use plastic bottles on a global scale. This funding will broaden our global reach and further enhance our research and development facilities as we continue to interact with the world’s largest beverage companies.”

Leicester Chatfield – Founder and CEO