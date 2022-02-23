NTT Adds 7th Data Center Site - With Further Planned Investments to Expand To 120+MW Capacity in London

NTT Ltd.’s Global Data Centers division, recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Data Center Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021 Vendor Assessment, is increasing its footprint of global interconnected data centers to strengthen its digital backbone for the London market.

NTT announced the opening of its 7th London data center site in Hemel Hempstead in December 2021, delivering half its full capacity in phase 1, and adding 9,600m² of IT space and 24MW IT load when fully built out. NTT is also planning investments to expand its data center capacity in Dagenham, East London that was opened in 2020. NTT’s London data centers currently deliver 53+MW operational IT capacity. These investment plans give NTT the option of more than doubling its capacity to 120+MW in the London market, when Hemel Hempstead 4 and London 1 are fully built out.

Designing data centers with a digital world in mind is a key priority for NTT. As with all NTT data centers in the UK, Hemel Hempstead 4 uses 100% renewable energy and has been engineered for low water usage (WUE). Additionally, NTT’s London 1 Data Center has high sustainability credentials and is the only large UK data center to be BREEAM excellent certified, which is a significant attainment, evaluating the procurement, design, construction and operation of a project based against performance benchmarks and is recognized worldwide.

London 1 Data Center is located just 10 miles east of London’s city center, close to Docklands, the UK’s internet hub and backbone for the global internet network which facilitates the majority of the London Internet Exchange’s (LINX’s). London’s Docklands have been an internet hub for the city with large investments, over the last decade plus, in now aging data centers. NTT’s investment into East London supports the city’s financial services, media and tech industries as they continue their digital transformation. London is now the main fintech growth engine across EMEA.

NTT also connects its Dagenham, Hemel Hempstead, and Slough data centers, with an option to connect to the London Stock Exchange. This creates a fiber-connected London hub that is fully integrated with other NTT global data center facilities, strengthening its service offering to support the significant demand in secure, high available, scalable, and sustainable environment for hybrid IT.

NTT clients benefit from full diverse multi-duct entry and high fiber count from multiple metro and international providers, as well as direct fiber and capacity connectivity to all major carrier hubs. This includes Docklands and Slough, as well as major cloud, internet, and financial echo systems.

Connectivity from NTT’s London hub into NTT’s Global Data Center Interconnect (GDCI) – an integrated global network fabric service – delivers a cross regional data center network and private secure connection to major cloud service providers. As digital transformation accelerates, NTT’s digital backbone allows optimal solutions for on and off ramping, and for backup and disaster recovery.

Masaaki Moribayashi, President and Board Director at NTT Ltd. said, “As the third-largest data center provider in the world, NTT continues to significantly accelerate our investment into the London and UK market as a key global location. This investment provides scalable data center and connectivity infrastructure for our clients’ digital transformation needs.”

To contact us about your project and to see the full extent of NTT’s Global Data Centers footprint, services and builds visit https://datacenter.hello.global.ntt.

To learn more about building London’s digital backbone, register now for our virtual tour and event on 24 February at 10:00 GMT.

1 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Datacenter Colocation and Interconnection Services 2021

2 BREEAM Projects