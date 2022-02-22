Integromat Evolves to Make, Expanding Its Vision to Empower Creators to Innovate Without Limits

Today, no-code integration platform Integromat, launched “Make”. Make represents the name of the brand, business, and the new product—a visually intuitive platform that lets you design, build, and automate anything from simple workflows to complex processes, without coding. The new brand name and identity has evolved alongside the new product to capture the broader vision for a world where everyone has the power to innovate without limits.

“Make captures the evolution of our platform, the spirit of our customers, and reflects one of the most transformational trends of our era: from rigid, top-down, repetitive jobs to flexible, empowering, and meaningful work. Our users aren’t just connecting apps or automating workflows; they are creatively responding to workplace challenges by building solutions,” said Ondřej Gazda, CEO of Make. “Put simply, we’ve realized our users aren’t just users, they’re Makers.”

Make is paving a new future for no-code and redefining what it means to be a visual platform. No-code tools are often represented by the typical visual drag-and-drop feature; for Make, visual means something different. Make allows teams to visualize, modify, and collaborate on processes that scale as quickly as their organization. Make offers an intuitive and playful experience, which sets it further apart from other automation tools.

“No-code tools are just that; they enable users to build and automate without writing any code. Make offers much more: a visual language that democratizes development, makes processes tangible and fosters team collaboration, regardless of technical skills,” said Patrik Simek, CTO of Make. “It’s also fun and exciting to create on Make. Once you realize what’s possible—it feels like there are no limits. Empowering humans to innovate doesn’t just change the future of how we work—it also changes the world.”

Small businesses, startups, scale-ups, teams and enterprises all around the world can now create powerful solutions #withMake to scale their businesses faster than ever.

The Make platform is based upon a new architectural foundation that provides dramatically increased scalability and performance. It also includes new, lol highly requested capabilities with the familiar visual experience Integromat customers love. Users can also benefit from the ability to run their critical processes hosted in a region of their choice, Europe or North America (with more regions to come).

Integromat was acquired by Celonis in 2020. Now, one and a half years later, Make is launched as its own business unit within Celonis. Integromat will remain as a legacy product offering through 2022. All existing customers will have the opportunity to seamlessly upgrade to Make over the course of next year. New customers can register for Make and begin to take advantage of the new platform immediately.