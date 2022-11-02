Fosfor by LTI Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Accelerate Data Monetization on the Data Cloud

Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), today announced that it has been approved as a Snowflake Ready Technology Validation Partner. Achieving this validation confirms Fosfor’s DataOps product, Spectra, and Decision Intelligence product, Lumin, adhere to Snowflake’s best practices around performance, reliability, and security.

Under the Snowflake Ready Technology Validation program, Snowflake audits and validates a company’s native integration with Snowflake based on functional and performance best practices. The audit requires a native connector that has been available for at least six months, as well as a set of joint customers and case studies. With this validation, Fosfor joins a list of prominent product companies that have been approved under this program.

“Efficient access to quality data helps organizations quickly inform strategies and decisions – it is a must-have for our customers," says Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Fosfor’s take on monetizing data at speed and scale for enterprises complements Snowflake's commitment to capitalizing on the infinite potential of the Data Cloud and creates a winning proposition for our customers.”

Along with LTI recently being awarded Elite tier partner status and receiving the Delivery Partner of the Year award at the 2022 Snowflake Summit, the Technology Ready designation further reinforces the long-standing partnership between the companies. A growing number of Fosfor customers are realizing the synergistic value created by combining Fosfor’s data and AI capabilities with Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

“The Snowflake-Fosfor partnership is a natural fit in exploding value from Data & AI for enterprises globally and is creating immense value for our joint customers with Fosfor products’ seamless native connectivity to Snowflake. Fosfor products like Spectra are solving major DataOps challenges for enterprises, while Lumin converts data into decision insights with ease for business users,” said Satyakam Mohanty, Chief Product Officer, Fosfor. "We are delighted to be in lockstep with Snowflake to strengthen our valued partnership and in our aligned vision to create limitless business impact for enterprises.”

Snowflake has been a key partner of LTI since 2018, and of the Fosfor product suite since its launch in December of 2021. Click here to learn more about the powerful combination of Fosfor and Snowflake.