Enterprise data resiliency cycle

Businesses of every size need a plan for continuous data protection to eliminate silos, control data and protect against IT threats and cyber attacks. Organisations can manage their cyber risk and bolster data protection by setting up a backup and data management strategy.



A commonly referenced data protection strategy is the 3-2-1 backup rule. It is generally believed that Peter Krogh originally described the current principles of resiliency through data storage redundancy in his 2009 book, "Digital Asset Management for Photographers". To secure their digital assets, a photographer was recommended to have three backups, saved to two different pieces of media, with one stored off-site. This was adapted across IT management and improved with other variants, such as 3-2-1-1 and 4-3-2.

While this mnemonic simplifies the backup strategy, it was created more than a decade ago. The IT industry has accelerated past this simple, linear strategy and simply does not cut it when it comes to business resiliency. Most organisations are hybrid, so they already have different storage types, including off-site to at least one cloud service provider. It is now more of a management game than a redundancy game to ensure data protection.

