CEOs Vote Hybrid Work Flexibility as #1 Driver Underpinning Successful Employee Experience Strategies

NTT Ltd., a leading IT infrastructure and services company, has today unveiled the findings of its 2023 Global Employee Experience Trends Report, exploring how current workplace trends, such as hybrid work and AI, are influencing EX strategies and the correlation between EX and business performance.

The report found that while 90% of businesses see the enablement of hybrid and remote work as having a positive impact on their bottom line, less than half (48%) of organizations strongly agree that employees have access to the technology they need to work well both at home, and in the office.

Many organizations are now implementing more structured approaches to work, with the report finding that approximately 56% of hybrid workers spend half the work week at the office. However, with hybrid models still favourable and recognized by the majority of business leaders as fundamental to positive EX, organizations need to ensure they are providing employees with the technologies they need to work effectively, regardless of location. This shows how the EX-narrative has evolved over the last several years. Today, it is a business-wide priority to proactively ensure employees are empowered and have the right technologies in place to feel connected and drive efficiency.

Top-performing companies1 that increased their IT spend and invested in EX technology were 56%more likely than underperformers to report improved business growth due to improvements to EX, and 89% more likely than all others to have significantly increased employee satisfaction.

Commenting on the research, Amit Dhingra, Executive Vice President of Network Services at NTT Ltd. said: “The disconnect between what employees need and what businesses provide them with is still too large. Too often we see hybrid working strategies focusing on one type of working style, despite employees wanting the flexibility to work in a way that suits them.”

“It was positive to see that 73% of organizations agree that hybrid and remote working has led to their investment in mobility over the last two years to promote flexibility, but more still needs to be done to reduce the disconnect and improve EX. This is especially true given that satisfied and engaged employees are 66% more likely to deliver exceptional customer service,” added Dhingra.

In addition to hybrid work, EX is also being impacted by the rise in AI, with the emerging technology voted as the #1 enabler of future customer experience (CX) and EX strategies, and AI interfaces rising to become the norm for 4 in 5 organizations within the next 12 months. Despite this, 87% of organizations agree that human-led support remains a critical element in their customer engagement.

“NTT's report findings are reflective of today's dynamic work landscape, including a more permanent era of hybrid work and focus on employee engagement” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics. “The adoption of AI is growing, driven by the real business outcomes revolutionary AI technologies are bringing. Organizations are seeking guidance on how to harness all that AI has to offer to succeed in dominating their markets while supporting employee fulfillment and well-being.”

To read the full report, please visit: https://services.global.ntt/en-us/campaigns/2023-global-employee-experience-trends-report

1 Top performing organizations are those with more than 10% year-on-year revenue growth and an operating profit margin of more than 15% in the last financial year.