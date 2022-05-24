NetApp Closes Acquisition of Instaclustr

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global, cloud-led, data-centric software company, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Instaclustr, a leading platform provider of fully managed open-source database, pipeline and workflow applications delivered as a service.

The acquisition of Instaclustr builds on a series of strategic acquisitions made by NetApp to deliver a comprehensive suite of offerings for Cloud Operations (CloudOps). Cloud Operations (CloudOps) is the set of activities, tools and processes that keep cloud native applications and underlying infrastructure operating optimally. NetApp’s CloudOps offerings complement its industry-leading multi-cloud storage infrastructure and data services and enable application owners to solve a wide range of their cloud application challenges from a single provider.

“NetApp delivers one of the industry's most compelling portfolios for hybrid cloud and multi-cloud. Instaclustr’s portfolio of cloud data application services are being rapidly adopted to build modern cloud applications. Instaclustr services will now leverage the unmatched data resiliency and protection capabilities of our cloud storage offerings, the continuous cloud infrastructure optimization capabilities of the Spot portfolio, and the granular, service-level observability of Cloud Insights,” said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp. “Together these capabilities will enable customers to build, deploy and operate cloud applications much more quickly, easily and cost effectively.”

NetApp’s strategic acquisitions, including Spot, CloudCheckr, Data Mechanics, Fylamynt and now Instaclustr, have made Spot by NetApp a compelling platform for applications on one cloud and across multiple clouds--continuous optimization, automation, monitoring, and security combined with expertise deploying and operating open-source applications, all delivered as a service, on public and private clouds to give customers more cloud with less cost and complexity.

