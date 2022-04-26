Kemtek, Datalogic: going beyond technology in the bar coding industry

Kemtek has always pursued advanced and innovative technologies that go beyond the boundaries of what was thought possible in the world of bar coding across the board. In this mission, Kemtek found the perfect partner in Datalogic, a bar coding and auto ID OEM developer that does just that in multiple sectors, from retail and point of sale to the warehousing, logistics, automotive sectors and more.

Bar coding remains one of the most successful and prevalent technologies ever developed, and that trend looks set to continue, along with other allied technologies in the wider auto ID realm, including RFID. As such, the demand for readers, imagers, data capturers and printers that deliver greater efficiency and productivity continues to expand across an ever wider scope of industries and applications.

It’s because of this demand-driven competition that companies like Kemtek, which go beyond distributing auto ID, bar coding and RFID solutions, and Datalogic, which transcend manufacturing of such products, make natural partners for customers with great expectations.

About Datalogic: a company built on innovation

Datalogic is a global technology leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, specialising in the design and production of bar code scanners and readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety.

RFID, vision and laser marking systems. Its cutting-edge solutions help to increase the efficiency and quality of processes in the retail, manufacturing, transportation and logistics and healthcare industries, along the entire value chain.

With products used in countless supermarkets and points of sale, major airports, top shipping and postal services, and in the largest factories and hospitals worldwide, Datalogic covers multiple market needs with technology that is the result of decades of expertise.

The Kemtek Datalogic Bar Coding & Auto ID Inventory

Kemtek distributes a wide range of Datalogic products and solutions throughout the southern African region, and goes beyond these technologies to offer a comprehensive support system including after-sales service and technical support, carried out by factory-trained and qualified regional technicians.

Here are seven Datalogic products on offer from Kemtek:

Datalogic Magellan 3410VSi: an on-counter POS bar code scanner

The Datalogic Magellan 3410VSi is a high performance on-counter series of bar code scanners specifically designed for point-of-sale applications. Sharing various components with the 3450Si range, they easily integrate into existing installations. The large field of view provides excellent performance on hard-to-read bar codes and seamless reading of a wide variety of bar code types. The new electronics platform powers up from a single 5V USB connection to provide outstanding performance and easy connection to any POS system.

Learn more here: https://kemtek.co.za/product/datalogic-magellan-3410vsi/

Datalogic Magellan 3450VSi: an on-counter bar code reader

The Datalogic Magellan 3450VSi scanner series continues the Datalogic tradition of high-performance, high-volume point-of-sale imaging. Magellan 3450VSi scanners duplicate the speed and large field-of-view of laser scanners and expand imaging capability. The result is outstanding performance on hard-to-read bar codes combined with maximum productivity and ergonomic ease of use. This Magellan 3450VSi’s advanced digital imaging provides class-leading performance and reliability.

Learn more here: https://kemtek.co.za/product/datalogic-magellan-3450vsi/

Datalogic 3510HSi: an in-counter bar code reader

With its easy integration and powerful performance, the in-counter Datalogic Magellan 3510HSi provides accurate imaging for the fast moving point-of-sale market. With the same cables, mounts and exterior plastics as the 3550HSi range, it is simple to integrate into existing installations. The Magellan 3510HSi enables both sweep and presentation scanning techniques for maximum productivity and ergonomic ease, even of shortened, out-of-spec or poorly printed bar codes.

Learn more here: https://kemtek.co.za/product/datalogic-magellan-3510hsi/

Datalogic PowerScan 9500 Series: rugged 2D industrial area imagers

The Datalogic PowerScan 9500 Series is a premium range of rugged industrial handheld area imagers that includes a corded model (PD9500) and two cordless models with either Bluetooth wireless technology or the Datalogic STAR Cordless System 2.0 (PM9500) with its proprietary narrow band radio. The PowerScan 9500 Series family features new and innovative technologies and is ideal for a vast variety of applications including a multitude of manufacturing shop floor, warehouse and logistics and entertainment industry tasks.

Learn more here: https://kemtek.co.za/product/datalogic-powerscan-9500-series/

Datalogic 2128P RFID Sled: handheld UHF RFID reader for the Memor 10 PDA

The 2128P RFID Sled, a handheld UHF RFID reader for the Datalogic Memor 10 PDA, is designed to provide best-in-class performance for quick reading of large numbers of RFID tags. The 2128P features improved levels of accuracy and RFID read/write performance. Boasting the most configurable, in-depth and capable ‘search-and-find’ features currently available, the 2128P is ideal for a host of applications including retail, transport and logistics, manufacturing and healthcare.

Learn more here: https://kemtek.co.za/product/datalogic-2128p-rfid-sled/

Datalogic Skorpio X5: rugged Android mobile computer

The Datalogic Skorpio X5 is a rugged Android keyboard mobile computer, best in class to manage the toughest enterprise challenges in data capture. Lightweight and ergonomic, this next-generation Android Enterprise Recommended Skorpio family excels in data collection in multiple environments from retail stores and distribution centres to warehousing, shop and manufacturing floors to any logistics application. It also features top reading performance, superior display visibility and full shift capability.

Learn more here: https://kemtek.co.za/product/datalogic-skorpio-x5/

Datalogic Laser Marker Systems: laser markers and software solutions

With over 20 years of industrial laser production experience, Datalogic is able to offer the most comprehensive laser marker portfolio to the market across a wide variety of applications, including automotive, aerospace, industrial electronic, metal tooling, precision mechanics and medical and surgical devices. Kemtek currently distributes the AREX400 Series fibre laser markers, the EOX Series CO2 laser family for laser coding and marking applications, the DS Lighter Suite with software – a versatile laser marking suite, the Ulyxe family of compact solid state laser markers, and the UniQ product line featuring robust, reliable and cost-effective fibre laser technology.

Learn more here: https://kemtek.co.za/product/datalogic-laser-marker-systems/

For more regarding the innovative, reliable and competitive line-up of Datalogic bar coding products and systems offered by Kemtek, please contact Gillian Mearns at gillianm@kemtek.co.za or on (+27) 011 624 8000, or visit https://kemtek.co.za/prod_brand/datalogic/.