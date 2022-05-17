Huawei launches Intel-powered HUAWEI MateBook D14 Super Device: smart, thin, light notebook for young consumers

Huawei Consumer Business Group, South Africa today announced the HUAWEI MateBook D14. With the new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor delivering a significant boost to performance, as well as cross-device collaboration, it makes PCs smarter than ever before. From online learning and working from home to all kinds of multimedia entertainment, HUAWEI MateBook D14 prioritises and fulfils young people’s needs at every level.

The HUAWEI MateBook D14 has not only been upgraded with the new Intel processors, but also, with the new Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this allows the notebook to handle a wide variety of complex image processing tasks with ease. HUAWEI MateBook D14 also provides innovative technologies such as Super Device, Fingerprint Power Button, Dual Antenna WiFi 6, reverse charging capabilities for smartphones and a high-capacity battery to ensure long-lasting battery life. HUAWEI MateBook D14 is no longer just a productivity tool, but an indispensable companion for young people in all kinds of educational, lifestyle and everyday settings.

Super Device: drag to connect

HUAWEI MateBook D14 supports Super Device(1) to provide a more convenient way for users to connect the laptop with other devices. To initiate pairing, users simply need to click on the control panel icon at the lower right corner to open Super Device, then drag other icons of devices towards the PC icon. This straightforward way of pairing makes connecting multiple devices more intuitive than ever.

HUAWEI MateBook D14 also provides the powerful and inclusive all-scenario experience yet on a Huawei product. With its ability to seamlessly collaborate with other Huawei products, including phones, tablets and monitors, users can capture their spontaneous inspiration on any of the disparate Huawei devices they own, and the content will seamlessly sync across all of them. Multi-screen collaboration with smartphones now allow up to three active windows, delivering exceptional multi-tasking performance. Documents and images are transferred between devices with a simple drag and drop. Alternatively, users can open smartphone files on the laptop and make direct changes directly. Video calls can also be initiated from the laptop and conducted with laptop peripherals, freeing users’ hands from holding the phone while the call is active.

Through multi-screen collaboration, users can also connect a Huawei tablet to the HUAWEI MateBook D14 and use the tablet as a drawing pad or a second screen, or simply for easy drag-and-drop file transfers. The HUAWEI MateBook D14 can also be connected to a HUAWEI MateView either wirelessly or with a cable. Future updates will provide even more interconnectivity options for users to enjoy new all-scenario experiences.

FullView display delivers an outstanding visual experience

The new HUAWEI MateBook D14 features a 14-inch 1080p Full HD IPS anti-glare screen. It also retains the FullView design of its predecessors, with a screen-to-body ratio of 84% and a 16:9 aspect ratio to support a highly immersive viewing experience. It has also passed TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications, providing scientific eye protection by effectively relieving visual fatigue caused by prolonged viewing.

Metallic beauty and a minimalist design

The new HUAWEI MateBook D14 continues Huawei’s “Pure Shape” design philosophy, with a simple metal body and refined lines, resulting in a seamless and exquisite overall appearance. The notebook is available in two colour-ways: classic and understated Space Grey or elegant and sophisticated Mystic Silver.

Every HUAWEI MateBook D is built with quality and precision in mind, to provide users with the most reliable and consistent experience possible. The 180-degree hinge on HUAWEI MateBook D14 makes it easy for multiple users to share the display in a workplace scenario. Weighing just 1.38kg(2) and measuring only 15.9mm(3) at its thickest point, HUAWEI MateBook D14 is easy to carry with you, wherever you go.

More powerful and enduring performance

For the younger generation, a PC is both a productivity tool and an indispensable companion throughout all kinds of day-to-day social and entertainment scenarios. HUAWEI MateBook D14 is powered by a new 11th Gen Intel Core Processor built on the 10nm SuperFin technology. The quad-core, eight-thread processor has faster performance than its predecessors to effortlessly handle everyday usage scenarios and features integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics to deliver graphics performance rivalling entry-level discrete counterparts. HUAWEI MateBook D14 also offers up to 16GB memory for better reading and writing performance, as well as a high-speed NVMe PCle SSD for smoother overall system performance. Users can switch between two power profiles at the Fn and P keys, including a performance mode to unleash the full power of HUAWEI MateBook D14 on the most demanding tasks. An advanced cooling system featuring high-density HUAWEI Shark fin fan leverages the bionic design, to ensure that the HUAWEI MateBook D14 performs stably under load. In addition, HUAWEI MateBook D14 has an upgraded WiFi 6 network interface card with a dual-antenna design to provide users with high-speed and stable internet connectivity.

The AC adapter that comes with HUAWEI MateBook D14 can even be used to SuperCharge some Huawei smartphones that support the HUAWEI SuperCharge technology. Furthermore, it supports reverse charging of mobile phones from the notebook, when the notebook is switched off. This offers a brilliant solution to the problem of preserving battery life when travelling.

Innovative Huawei technologies such as Fingerprint Power Button and Recessed Camera are also featured on the HUAWEI MateBook D14.

You can purchase the HUAWEI MateBook D14 now for R14 499 on the Huawei Online Store, which includes a free HUAWEI bag, Bluetooth mouse and Microsoft Office 365 valued at R2 097. T&Cs apply.

Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, CellC:

Purchase the HUAWEI MateBook D14 for R599 per month for 36 months and receive a free HUAWEI Bag, Bluetooth mouse and Microsoft Office 365 valued at R2 097.

Incredible Connection:

Purchase the HUAWEI MateBook D14 for just R14 999 and receive a free HUAWEI Bag, Bluetooth mouse and valued at R 1 298.

(1) Only certain Huawei mobile phones, tablets, monitors and certain Huawei laptops running PC Manager 12.0.2 or later support this function. If you have any questions about this feature, please contact your local Huawei customer service hotline.

(2) The actual product weight may vary according to the product's configuration, manufacturing techniques and calculation methods.

(3) The thickness does not include the foot pads and the actual product thickness may vary.

