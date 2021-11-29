WCape witnesses uptick in app-based housing services offering

Since its debut in March 2020, more than 800 housing applications have been channelled via the Western Cape Government’s (WCG’s) housing services mobile app.

The provincial government revealed this in response to a written question from Matlhodi Maseko, DA Western Cape spokesperson for human settlements, adding that the app has been downloaded more than 10 500 times.

Rolled out by the Department of Human Settlements in the Western Cape, the app enables the province’s residents to register for housing opportunities, update their details on the housing demand database, as well as access information on housing services offered by the provincial government.

Over 500 housing beneficiaries have updated their details through the mobile app, bringing government closer to beneficiaries across the province, according to the WCG.

“We have seen a great uptake in the use of this technology, with the number of downloads of the app more than doubling in the last year from 3 900 to more than 10 500,” it states.

“Innovative technology like this creates a responsive government which cares for the needs of our residents and helps to protect and support their dignity and well-being.”

In the past, residents had to physically go register or update their housing details. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic saw the Western Cape’s human settlements department develop the app to help limit the spread of the virus.

A resident can use the app to either complete a “new registration” if they are not yet registered on the housing needs database, or complete “update” if they are already registered.

Furthermore, each resident is able to view their application status and edit an existing application on the housing services screen.

The housing services app is available for download from the Google Play Store and the App Store.