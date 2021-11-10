25 Years of Making the World a Better Place for Women: Mary Kay Ash FoundationSM Marks Milestone Anniversary

The Mary Kay Ash Foundation℠ logo (Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

In celebration of its 25 anniversary and guided by Mary Kay Ash’s dream to enrich the lives of women worldwide, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation released its first-ever Foundation Annual Report, as well as a new name, logo website and rebranding. Since 1996, the Foundation has contributed more than $80 million to organizations aligned with its two-fold mission: funding research for cancers affecting women and ending domestic violence and gender-based violence against women and girls.

For more than two decades, the Foundation has continued to innovate as a global charitable leader focused on women. To commemorate its milestone anniversary, the organization made a slight name change from The Mary Kay Foundation to Mary Kay Ash Foundation to improve search engine optimization. In addition, the Foundation unveiled a new logo and website, rebranding and the first-ever Mary Kay Ash Foundation Annual Report. The report gives an overview of the 2020 initiatives in the United States and around the world. Key findings in the report include:

In 2020, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded grants totaling $1,825,000 to causes in the U.S. and those that will make a difference throughout the world via the Innovative/Translational Cancer Research Grants and the International Post-Doctoral Fellowship Cancer Research Program. Since 1996, the Mary Kay Ash Foundation has supported innovative cancer research and clinical trials to find a cure for cancers affecting women by awarding more than $25 million for over 250 cutting-edge projects at leading medical schools and research institutions worldwide.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a devastating increase was reported in domestic violence across the world in 2020. This pandemic within a pandemic stretched domestic violence shelters to their limits. The Mary Kay Ash Foundation awarded emergency grants totaling $1,000,000 to support domestic violence frontline workers – the first responders for women and children. In an effort to expand a global commitment to eradicate gender-based domestic violence, Mary Kay Inc. and the Mary Kay Ash Foundation joined forces with the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women and CARE USA, humanitarian global leaders. Since 2000, the Foundation has donated more than $58 million to ending gender-based violence. The effort has supported over six million women and girls seeking shelter and services from abuse.

“Twenty-five years ago, my grandmother, Mary Kay Ash, created the Foundation that continues to remain at the heart of Mary Kay Inc., company employees and independent beauty consultants who strive to uphold her vision of making the world a better place for women and their families,” said Ryan Rogers, Chief Investment Officer and Vice President of the Mary Kay Ash Foundation Board of Directors. “While the Mary Kay Ash Foundation planted its roots in Texas and watched them spread across the United States, much like the company itself, the work of the Foundation knows no borders. We envision a world where women are empowered, healthy and safe. On this milestone anniversary, we continue our steadfast commitment to women worldwide and are reminded of how truly honored we are to continue doing my grandmother’s work.”

