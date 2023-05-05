Gauteng to train 6 000 youth to install solar panels

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has partnered with the Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority (merSETA) to train 6 000 youth as solar panel installers.

According to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, the trainees will receive an allowance of between R4 000 and R7 000, depending on their qualifications.

The provincial government notes this is in line with the commitment made by Lesufi in his inaugural State of the Province Address delivered on 21 February, when he said: “We will ensure our young people are trained, skilled and equipped in the energy space.”

This, as the GPG plans to build a solar farm in Merafong in the West Rand.

The 800MW solar farm will be the result of the R1.2 billion the GPG plans to release to deal with the country’s worsening energy crisis.

The merSETA is one of the 21 Sector Education and Training Authorities in South Africa.

In a fact sheet, the GPG says to qualify for the solar panel programme, the youth must be South African residents under the age of 35.

They will undergo training for 12 months and the project will last 36 months, says Lesufi.

The project will provide theoretical, practical, as well as in-service training. The theoretical part will be between eight to 12 weeks to develop technical skills. This will be complemented by six to eight months of experiential learning, when candidates will be given practical work experience.

“The training will cover areas such as installation, maintenance and repair of different aspects related to solar energy, concentrating on hybrid solar photovoltaic systems. It will also provide learners with business and entrepreneurial skills designed to help them start businesses in the growing energy sector,” says Lesufi.

Applicants can apply via e-mail to gcra.wfd@gauteng.gov.za, visit the SAyouth.mobi site, or hand in a physical form at the various regional offices.