NielsenIQ Launches Retail Media Solution to Monetize Assets and Measure ROI for Retailers

Today, NielsenIQ, a global information services company, announced the launch of NielsenIQ Activate; a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that enables retailers to accelerate revenue opportunities through retail media and comprehensive customer insights that activate shoppers with personalized promotional offers.

NielsenIQ Activate is comprised of dedicated applications for hyper-targeted audience building, offer and ads management, and end-to-end measurement. This SaaS tool, part of the NielsenIQ Connect platform, will allow retailers to create sustainable revenues by monetizing their retail media assets across physical and digital channels. Additionally, retailers will be able to boost credibility with brands and inform them of the insights they need to command their customers’ attention, act on those insights, and measure the ROI of their activities across all channels.

“We are devoted to continuing our legacy by defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement,” says Xavier Facon, Global Head of Retail Media, NielsenIQ. “NielsenIQ Activate brings together the ability to achieve a granular view of customers across all channels and gather insights into the risks and opportunities for advertisements into a single platform. This will easily allow retailers to launch campaigns based on predictive audience building and collect measurements on the impact of ads across all channels while aligning with brand partners.”

Recognizing that every retailer is different, NielsenIQ Activate offers retailers the capability to take retail media in-house and the flexibility to integrate it into their individual ecosystems. Additionally, retailers will be able to build personas and precise audiences across thousands of customer attributes; gain out-of-the-box customer-centric omnichannel insights for better decision making; decrease the time to launch and measure personalized customer engagements in real-time, across owned and external media, and align with brands on customer needs to maximize data & media monetization.

“NielsenIQ is scaling growth on a global level and building a strong foundation for the next century of consumer and retail measurement – one that is fast, nimble, and connected,” said David Johnson, Global President of Retail, NielsenIQ. “The market is evolving, and it is our job to make sure the measurement industry evolves with the times. As the leading global information service company in this industry, we are diligent about accurately representing the rapidly changing retail landscape and the diverse needs of our clients.”

Combining capabilities from recent acquisitions, Precima and CiValue, allow NielsenIQ Activate to support personalization capabilities that are incremental to NielsenIQ’s core capabilities, which the retail industry relies on for critical decision making and personalized experiences. NielsenIQ continues to be a champion of change through its retail products and collaboration programs, enabling retailers and brands to increase their share of wallet by using real-time customer data and insights, and empowering them with the right set of activations to act on it and measure it.

“CiValue and Precima’s simple, intuitive solutions leverage cutting edge technology and powerful data science, that, combined with NielsenIQ’s global performance measurement will truly tie together retailers with CPG manufacturers,” says Beni Basel, Co-founder and CEO, CiValue. “No other platform can help retailers and brands collaborate to grow customer value with a simple and intuitive AI platform that puts their customers at the center of strategic decision making.”

For more information on NielsenIQ Activate, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/solutions/nielseniq-activate/.