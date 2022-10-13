Nexign Wins the MEA Business Technology Award for Nexign Revenue Management

Nexign, a leading provider of BSS and digitalization solutions, has received the MEA Business Technology Award in the Ground-breaking Products/Services category. The prize was given for Nexign Revenue Management, a new Nexign’s solution presented during the Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen.

Nexign Revenue Management is a cloud-native, flexible, and scalable solution designed to harmonize all revenue streams on a single convergent platform. It offers communications service providers (CSPs) unlimited flexibility to capitalize on emerging monetization models and services beyond connectivity and helps manage the entire revenue generation process across all lines of business.

“We are honored that our new solution Nexign Revenue Management has been recognized by the MEA panel’s experts. The MEA Business Technology Award means the acknowledgment of Nexign’s contribution to the digital transformation of CSPs in the region. We will continue to empower local operators and companies and help them explore new business opportunities and monetization strategies in the competitive and complex business environment,” says Natalia Komleva, CEO of Nexign.

The winners of the MEA Business Technology Award have been announced during the GITEX Technology Week in Dubai. Nexign presented its cutting-edge solutions designed to harmonize the IT landscape of telecom operators, accelerate customer-centric innovations, monetize emerging services, and advance employee experience management in booth #CC1-24.