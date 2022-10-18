Solidigm Introduces the P44 Pro – the World’s Premier Enthusiast Solid-State Drive (SSD)

Solidigm has introduced the P44 Pro solid-state storage drive (SSD), a high-performance client SSD for today’s most demanding workloads. With blazing-fast speed and excellent power efficiency, the P44 Pro is the world’s premier SSD for enthusiasts.

The P44 Pro delivers spectacular PCIe Generation 4.0 performance, with up to 7,000 MB/s sequential read speeds. It provides a superb combination of speed and efficiency in Solidigm testing, meeting or exceeding published performance specifications while drawing just 5.3W. The P44 Pro is available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities.

Solidigm Synergy™ software works with the P44 Pro to optimize performance and “close the gap” between the host and storage device. The software enables users to view drive health reports and trigger useful manual functions. The software is free and available to download at https://www.solidigm.com/us/en/products/client/synergy.html.

“Our flagship client SSD, the P44 Pro, is built with our cutting-edge NAND technology. Combined with our powerful software, it delivers the high performance users require in demanding applications. The P44 Pro is the most powerful client SSD Solidigm has launched to date and the premier enthusiast SSD on the market,” said Sanjay Talreja, General Manager, Client Storage Group. “This drive delivers quick launch and load, and the fast save desired by gaming enthusiasts and content creators. With excellent power efficiency, the P44 Pro minimizes throttling that can come from excessive power and heat – resulting in consistent peak performance.”

“MAINGEAR’s award-winning gaming desktops depend on fast storage to offer the best performance possible,” said Wallace Santos, MAINGEAR CEO and Founder. “Solidigm has taken that performance to the next level with the launch of the P44 Pro. Boasting the incredible speed and reliability required to deliver an amazing gaming experience, Solidigm SSDs are the first choice for our pre-configured desktops. MAINGEAR is proud to partner with a company with a proven track record in engineering world-class storage solutions, and we are excited to offer Solidigm SSDs across all of our products.”

KEY BENEFITS

Built for gaming on modern PCs Launch, load, and get to the next level more quickly

Ideal for content creation on modern workstations Quickly import assets, convert file types, launch design tools, and export projects

Designed for power and thermal efficiency Optimized for power savings and thermal efficiency, delivering consistent performance with minimal throttling to game harder and longer without concerns about performance loss due to excessive power and heat

Enhanced endurance and reliability High durability allows users to write more data and read it back with fewer errors over the life of the SSD, so users can write hundreds of GB to the drive every day over a five-year warranty period, enabling the P44 Pro to provide consistent high performance for the life of the drive

Compatible with Sony PS5* The P44 Pro meets or exceeds Sony’s published specifications for the PS5



The P44 Pro will go on sale in late October with retail pricing as follows: