rf IDEAS Supports FIDO2 for Seamless, Passwordless Authentication

rf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, is pleased to announce that select models of its WAVE ID Plus, WAVE ID Nano and WAVE ID Nano OEM card reader families now support the FIDO2 NFC protocol. This technology brings seamless, passwordless authentication to security-critical enterprises in finance, healthcare, government, manufacturing, education and other markets.

FIDO2 frees enterprises from password management and risk

FIDO2 offers passwordless authentication without boundaries—across credential types, devices and platforms. This rapidly growing industry standard is supported by Microsoft, Google, Apple, and all leading web services and browsers.

FIDO2 supports login to devices, websites and applications using contactless credentials, biometrics, mobile devices and security keys. It eliminates the need for centrally stored passwords that can be hacked, as well as the risk of password theft, phishing and other user-directed attacks.

rf IDEAS enables FIDO2 on today’s security infrastructure

Through the rf IDEAS Universal SDK, WAVE ID readers work with nearly every proximity and contactless smart card in use worldwide. These readers also optionally support the card chip interface device protocol (CCID), providing plug-and-play functionality with most computing platforms and operating systems.

Any logical access application that supports WAVE ID readers can add the ability to use NFC FIDO2 security keys and cards with no disruption—while maintaining full backward-compatibility. Using FIDO2, enterprises can easily eliminate passwords to harden their single-factor security infrastructure. With multi-factor authentication becoming the new security standard, FIDO2 is ideal for supporting seamless access to all enterprise devices and data.

WAVE ID readers with FIDO2: a more productive and secure future, today

“rf IDEAS has been a passwordless champion since its inception, providing convenient tap-and-go authentication without compromising security,” said Gourgen Oganessyan, Product Marketing Manager at rf IDEAS and the company’s representative at the FIDO Alliance. “With the addition of FIDO2 NFC functionality to our WAVE ID readers, users of rf IDEAS technology can benefit from the industry’s strongest, most secure passwordless authentication standard.”

To learn more about FIDO2 and WAVE ID readers, click here.