MiFusion 2.0 to launch end April, taking advanced ERP mobile, offline and even underground

Fusion Software has announced that version 2.0 of its advanced and comprehensive mobile app will go live on play stores on 1 May 2022. The app, MiFusion 2.0, has been developed in South Africa in consultation with cross-sector customers, to meet the needs of services, technical, sales, admin and management users.

The integrated mobile app builds on two years of successful MiFusion 1.0 deployments, and now adds features and functionality requested by customers across the country. A key new feature is the offline functionality, which addresses the needs of field service technical and sales staff who may need to access the system while in poor reception areas – such as underground in a mine.

Schutte Venter, Sales Director at Fusion Software, says the mobile app extends the reach of Fusion Software’s solutions for CRM, timesheets, projects, expenses, leave, job cards, help desk, HR, accounting and stock control. Fusion’s solutions are currently used by over 10 000 customers, ranging from SMEs to large enterprises. By extending Fusion Software tools to mobile devices, organisations are able to move beyond manual processes and paper in the field, to track and manage business processes in near real-time, boosting efficiency, service, reporting and control.

Developed in South Africa using the latest version of the IONIC cross-platform development framework, the mobile app is available in the Google Play, Apple iOS App Store and Huawei App Store. Says Venter: “Few systems have the range of modules and features MiFusion 2.0 has, particularly with the offline capabilities that were built in response to requests from our customers.”

Venter says the offline features not only address the challenge of poor connectivity in some areas, they also overcome the challenge of managing data costs. “We found that offline functionality is important in the South African market, where the cost of data and high-end smart devices can be a problem where field service workers are using their own mobile devices. In many cases, service teams go into the office in the morning and download their job cards to the MiFusion app using company WiFi, then go out and complete their work using the app offline. At the end of the day, they go back to the office where they connect to WiFi and the app syncs with the system.”

Even offline, MiFusion 2.0 supports geo-tracking and navigation to the job location. The app also enables teams to log stock, parts and labour; take photographs imprinted with location, date and time; view job checklists; get customer signatures on their devices; and auto generate invoices on sign-off. Service industries ranging from plumbers to attorneys are able to accurately track, manage and report on tickets and billable hours using the app.

The history of machinery and assets is simplified by automatically linking jobs to key vehicles or machines, to accurately track asset warranties, performance and services.

For sales teams, MiFusion 2.0 delivers advanced CRM features including geo, travel and time tracking; daily activity reporting; voice to text; the ability to find clients near your location; daily calendars for tasks and calls; and integrated company chat.

Time tracking features include geo-tracking, timesheet tracking and the ability to capture and approve expenses and leave.

Says Venter: “Fusion Software offers made-in-South Africa CRM, sales, projects, timesheets, stock, manufacturing, accounting, HR solutions and more, and we can now deploy combinations of these modules both to desktop and mobile devices, to meet any organisation’s particular needs.”

Contact us on 0861 FUSION / info@fusionsoftware.co.za / schuttev@fusionsoftware.co.za

