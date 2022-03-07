Kyocera answers top 10 questions on enterprise content management

1. What is the ROI of an ECM solution?

By implementing an ECM solution, companies gain a shortcut to greater profitability without the complications and costs of other approaches.

Identifying clear workflows enables organisations to reap the rewards of ECM (content services). These technologies allow companies to automate workflows, leaving the most laborious, time-consuming and monotonous tasks to be carried out almost instantaneously and automatically, while enabling employees to better apply their time to more profitable activities.

2. What are the benefits of ECM (content services)?

Improved workflow and productivity;

Minimised paper, office supplies, storage space and fees;

Secure storage, backup, and transmission of content;

Regulatory compliance;

Secure access via multiple devices, including mobile;

Remote employee access;

Increased access to current and correct resources;

User-specific clearance preferences;

Vertical-industry specific software; and

Centrally stored data is integrated with other crucial systems.

3. How do I find the right ECM for my business?

ECM enables your organisation to become smarter and more efficient than your competitors. Instead of thinking of ECM as just a document storage solution that makes searching and finding them quick and easy, think of it as a way to manage documents throughout their entire workflow cycle – from creation to disposal.



Here are some questions to consider before making a decision on the right solution for your business:

What are your organisation’s needs?

Is the ECM solution aligned with your company’s objectives?

What ECM solutions are similar businesses using?

Is it easy to use?

Is it easy to integrate with your existing systems and applications?

Is the ECM solution flexible enough for any future changes?

Is it cloud-based?

Can staff easily access files and documents when working remotely?

Is the solution secure?

Does the solution fulfil the necessary regulatory requirements?

Will the ECM provider offer specialised training and support during and after the implementation?

4. Where do I start with an ECM solution?

It is advisable to start with a smaller and simpler process. Dip your toe in the water, so to speak. It is highly probable that an existing packaged solution for this process exists. Implement it with your solutions provider and then evaluate the efficiencies and productivity that this one process has brought to your organisation. From there, you will having learnings and insights into the process to enable you to automate and create workflows for more complex processes.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of having access to business-critical information regardless of location, whether that is in the office or working remotely.

Organisations can then take advantage of dynamic ECM solutions to solve a variety of content management challenges. Eliminating obstacles will reduce manual processes, minimise content errors, automate access classification and provide additional benefits to organisations to allow them to focus their time and resources on high priority areas.

5. Can ECM be customised to my requirements?

Each solution can be customised according to the customer’s needs. The ECM solution provider will provide your business with trained document management specialists to create a customised ECM strategy to solve your specific document challenges.

6. Does ECM development take long to perform?

This depends on the requirements of the customer. If you need an end-to-end solution – including integration and highly complex routing rules and database queries – the development may take longer to implement. Alternatively, if you just want to take a simple, paper-based process and make it digital, the implementation will be much shorter.

Your ECM consultant will provide guidance, but it’s still important to understand the process to ensure a smooth transition. Ask your ECM solution provider for guidance and more information on the duration of the project, based on the areas you have identified for improvement and the expected benefits.

The process of implementing an ECM project takes focus and effort, but the rewards are well worth the effort.

7. Is ECM implementation an expensive exercise?

Cost is related to development time required. The bigger the requirement, the greater the scope, and the higher the cost.

Vendors will all have different cost and quoting structures, making it difficult to compare products directly. There are initial set-up costs, ongoing charges, sometimes a per-user charge, technical support fees and update charges.

Some may be all-in-one pricing models, while others are modular in their pricing, which can make it challenging to compare.

Basic business-critical functions include:

Installation costs;

Annual/ongoing licence fees for X number of users; and

Annual support packages.

8. Can employees' tasks be tracked?

The implementation of technology into a workflow process can revolutionise the way in which organisations work. Throughout every step of the process, management can maintain control and perform analysis in order to guarantee that it is progressing on track.

Team members also gain far greater oversight on projects. If employees want to check in on an order or project, they can. Even better, they can do so quickly and easily, in just a few clicks. Gone are the days of detailed e-mails and chasing different staff members. ECM allows management to check in on a specific workflows and see the exact times and dates that employees have marked their part of their process as complete, or when they have viewed files. This provides businesses with far greater scope to achieve efficiencies and leads to a rounded oversight.

9. Does ECM have audit trails for compliance?

POPIA applies to any person or organisation that stores any type of records relating to personal information, unless those records are subject to other legislation, which protects such information more stringently. The POPI Act therefore sets the minimum standards for the protection of personal information.

The Act regulates the ‘processing’ of personal information, which includes collecting, receiving, recording, organising, retrieving or using the information; or disseminating, distributing or making personal information available. The Act also relates to records that are already in the possession of the entity or person doing the processing.

With the enforcement of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) having come into effect on 1 July 2021, every business is required to comply with the standards as prescribed in the Act.

ECM solutions have a comprehensive compliant range of print and document security features, many of which are standard. More… (put in hyperlink once posted)

10. Can ECM solutions integrate with other systems?

Built with an open architecture and designed for integration and interoperability, ECM integrates seamlessly with existing core business systems to manage the flow of documents and information used, ensuring the challenges specific to the industry and department are solved. ECM systems are completely customisable to business and industry needs and offer enterprise-level functionality to enhance workflows company-wide.

Users can easily develop integrations with any non-proprietary software, providing information on demand, as well as document collaboration and movement capabilities. However, not all ECM solutions are created equal; before committing to a brand, be sure to obtain a guarantee that the system will integrate with existing infrastructure. This will save the team time and money in the long run.

