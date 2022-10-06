Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States

Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)

Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City's historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company.

“Kevin is a veteran of the food and beverage industry, and brings invaluable expertise in defining and executing winning strategies for achieving growth and profitability,” said Didier Toubia, CEO and co-founder of Aleph Farms. “Kevin joins at an exciting time for Aleph Farms as we look to establish a new category of animal products by gaining regulatory approvals, scaling our production and driving consumer acceptance.”

Kevin Benmoussa was previously Chief Financial Officer at The Vita Coco Company, where he was responsible for expanding the company’s global finance functions before leading the company’s initial public offering in 2021. Prior to that, he held numerous corporate leadership positions at Nestlé Waters North America, Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. where he drove growth and profitability through M&A, strategic alliances and business development.

“Aleph Farms is at an inflection point and has promising potential to significantly optimize the way we approach the production of animal-based products by improving sustainability, food security, and animal welfare conditions in our food systems,” said Mr. Benmoussa. “I am extremely excited to join Didier and his team, and help drive this transformation from our new US offices.”

Aleph Farms is working closely with regulatory agencies around the world as it prepares for the commercial launch of its first product, a cultivated thin-cut beef steak. The company also plans to produce different cuts of steaks as well as cultivated collagen through additional proprietary capabilities. In all cases, Aleph Farms’ products are produced from cells that are isolated from a living cow and not immortalized or genetically modified, avoiding slaughter and part of an inclusive solution for a sustainable and secure meat sector.