Axiz, Pure Storage partner to extend SADC reach

Axiz has partnered with Pure Storage to extend reach into the SADC region.

Technology solutions provider Axiz has partnered IT, data storage technology and services firm Pure Storage to expand their market reach into the SADC region.

Axiz will distribute Pure’s full portfolio, including FlashArray, FlashBlade, Portworx, Pure Cloud Block Store and Fusion via the Pure Storage Evergreen subscription model.

According to Pure Storage, this model provisions subscription for a traditional storage purchase on flexible terms. It includes software subscription with future software features, as well as full hardware subscription.

The partners say this alliance is strategic for SADC countries, particularly Mauritius, Mozambique and SA.

Terence Barter, head of product at Axiz, said: "As organisations advance their deployment of data-driven applications and workload in their digital transformation journey, our partnership with Pure Storage is a significant step forward in our mission to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to the local market.

"By combining our market presence with Pure Storage's expertise, we can jointly support more customers across various industries to meet their data needs."

Barter added that Axiz's extensive network and in-depth market understanding, combined with Pure Storage's high-performance storage, “create a compelling value proposition for customers seeking efficient and reliable infrastructure solutions”.

Anthony da Silva, country manager at Pure Storage, said: "We are excited about the opportunities to grow and take market share that this partnership brings. As a 100% channel-focused organisation, our partners are a vital element in delivering successful customer relationships. Our partnership with Axiz helps us scale across the region to support a wider range of customers.

“We are delivering all-flash data platforms with the ability to consume them in any way, helping our joint customers reduce the complexity of infrastructure management, get value out of their data and reduce energy use to meet sustainability goals,” Da Silva concluded.