Decision Inc. delivers automated financial consolidation solution to Citadel Wealth Management

Citadel can now produce financial and managerial reports within a single system. Through automation and removal of key-man dependencies, the monthly financial consolidation process requires considerably less manual effort and takes significantly less time to complete.

About Citadel Wealth Management

Citadel Wealth Management positions itself as a leading financial services business that has over 30 years of experience in the investment field. Citadel uses market-leading proprietary technology and their extensive human expertise and experience to deliver quality investment advice. Their services include financial planning, fiduciary services, risk cover and philanthropy. Citadel has 10 offices regionally in South Africa, with an international office in Guernsey.

Fact sheet Solution: Board Financial Consolidation Industry: Financial services Provider: Decision Inc. User: Citadel Wealth Management

The requirement

The business processes and operations related to financial consolidation, month-end close and management reporting were identified as areas that could be optimised through better use of technology. Previously, financial consolidation was done in spreadsheets. Trial balance data was copied in manually from the source system; month-end journals were recorded manually; and consolidated financial statements were compiled using formulas. A key-man dependency was identified, with the owner of the consolidation workbook being the only person in the business with knowledge of and access to the template, which was used to complete consolidations and produce subsequent management reports.

Decision Inc. was asked to optimise and modernise this process by using the latest technology to remove key-man dependencies and allow the team to focus on analysis, rather than manual preparation of financial statements and reports.

The solution

Decision Inc. spent time reviewing Citadel’s business processes and held workshops with Citadel’s key subject matter experts. They identified the Board Financial Consolidation (BFC) application as having the capabilities to automate the financial consolidation of Citadel’s complex group structure.

Board is an intelligent planning platform that integrates strategy, finance and operations, enabling full control of performance across the organisation. By unifying business intelligence (BI), corporate performance management and predictive analytics, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate and complete view of business performance.

Decision Inc. implemented Board on Citadel’s cloud environment, pulling in data from their ERP system and spreadsheet files via an SQL database. The following four key functions were configured according to Citadel’s own business rules:

Admin – the admin capsule is used to configure the consolidation parameters for a specific period and scenario. These configurations include user capabilities, application controls, workflow, account settings, organisation set-up and validation rules.

Process – the process capsule runs through all the required consolidation tasks to take the unconsolidated trial balance values to consolidated figures used for reporting and disclosure. These tasks include data collection, exchange rate tables, currency translations, inter-company reconciliations, adjustments, eliminations and balance carry forward.

Reporting – the reporting capsule visualises all the internal reports. These reports include income statements, the balance sheet, notes and management accounts.

Audit – the audit screen is used to review changes and updates made by users. This allows Citadel full transparency over the consolidation process.

The benefits

By doing away with the time-consuming, manual tasks traditionally associated with the financial consolidation process, Citadel can now perform both legal and management consolidation more quickly and without key-man dependencies. The single database approach ensures that Citadel reports represent a single version of the truth, allowing multiple users to work on the consolidation simultaneously, with reduced risk of error.

By freeing themselves from the cumbersome manual consolidation process, and leveraging the technological capabilities of Board, Citadel management have more time to spend taking strategic action based on the insights of their financial and operational results.