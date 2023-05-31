Banking Powerhouse SBI Commits to Empowering XDC, Expanding XDC Network's Footprint in Japan

(BUSINESS WIRE)-- XDC Network (represented by TradeFinex Tech Ltd) is pleased to announce its partnership with SBI VC Trade Co. Ltd., a prominent Japan's cryptocurrency exchange within the SBI Group. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for XDC Network as it expands its ecosystem in the Japanese market.

XDC Network offers a robust blockchain Network designed specifically for enterprises use cases like trade finance, payments and real world asset tokenization. With a focus on enhancing efficiency in the estimated annual 2,000 trillion yen trade finance market, XDC Network provides high speed transactions and significantly lower gas fees being energy efficient, making it an ideal choice for efficient operations.

“We are thrilled to partner with SBI VC Trade and bring the XDC ecosystem to the Japanese market,” said Atul Khekade, co-founder at XDC Network. “Japan is a crucial hub for international trade, and our blockchain platform aims to streamline this sector by improving transparency, traceability, and reducing costs. Through our collaboration with SBI VC Trade, we look forward to empowering businesses and financial institutions in Japan with the benefits of the XDC Network.”

“We are delighted to expand our cryptocurrency offerings by adding XDC to our exchange,” stated Fumiki Ozaki, President and CEO of SBI VC Trade Co., Ltd. “XDC Network brings a unique value proposition to the trade finance market, and we believe its addition will enhance our customers' trading experience. SBI VC Trade remains committed to providing comprehensive services that prioritize customer satisfaction, and this partnership with XDC Network aligns perfectly with our customer-centric philosophy.”

As XDC Network enters the Japanese market through its partnership with SBI VC Trade, it aims to drive digital transformation in the trade finance industry and establish itself as a global leader in blockchain solutions for enterprises and financial institutions.