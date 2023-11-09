Safeguarding networks and infrastructure: Balancing security, confidentiality, access

Matone Ditlhake, CEO, Corridor Africa.

Businesses are increasingly reliant on intricate networks and robust infrastructures to operate efficiently and effectively. These networks serve as the lifeblood of modern enterprises, enabling seamless communication, data sharing and operational workflows.

However, this extensive reliance also amplifies the risks associated with network security and infrastructure management. In the area of network security, businesses face multifaceted challenges. Cyber attacks to data breaches are constantly evolving and becoming more sophisticated and persistent.

As a result, businesses need to adopt proactive measures to fortify their infrastructure against potential breaches while simultaneously preserving the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information.

In line with nine top industry trends, according to Gartner, security and risk management (SRM) leaders must rethink their balance of investments across technology and human-centric elements when creating and implementing cyber security programmes.

According to the report, human-centric security design prioritises the role of employee experience across the controls management life cycle. By 2027, 50% of large enterprise chief information security officers (CISOs) will have adopted human-centric security design practices to minimise cyber security-induced friction and maximise control adoption.

The attack surface of modern enterprises is complex and creates fatigue. CISOs must evolve their assessment practices to understand their exposure to threats by implementing continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programmes.

Gartner predicts that by 2026, organisations prioritising their security investments based on a CTEM programme will suffer two-thirds fewer breaches.

Balancing act: Security, confidentiality and access

Striking the right balance between security, confidentiality and accessibility is a critical aspect of efficient infrastructure management. Businesses must prioritise safeguarding their networks while ensuring that authorised users can access essential information swiftly and securely.

Recent events, such as the power cable damage in South Africa, serve as poignant reminders of the interconnectedness of infrastructure and security. Disruptions to power and connectivity can have severe cascading effects on businesses, disrupting operations and potentially leaving them vulnerable to cyber threats.

The power cable damage incident in South Africa highlights the necessity of establishing robust backup and contingency plans to mitigate the impact of unforeseen events on infrastructure and networks. It also emphasises the importance of investing in infrastructure resilience, ensuring that essential services can be swiftly restored in the face of disruptions.

Implementing effective network security measures

To enhance network security and infrastructure management, businesses should consider adopting a multifaceted approach. They should conduct periodic security audits to identify vulnerabilities and assess the effectiveness of existing security measures.

More importantly, they need to implement robust authentication processes and access controls to ensure that only authorised personnel can access sensitive information. Also, educate employees about security best practices and potential threats, fostering a culture of cyber security within the company.

Businesses should also develop comprehensive incident response plans to effectively manage and mitigate the impact of security incidents. They can utilise cutting-edge security technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect and prevent evolving cyber threats.

Network security and infrastructure management are imperative for modern businesses to thrive and remain resilient in an ever-evolving digital landscape. By adopting a proactive and comprehensive approach to security, organisations can mitigate risks, safeguard sensitive data and ensure uninterrupted operations.

The recent power cable damage incident in South Africa serves as a stark reminder of the critical role infrastructure resilience plays in maintaining the integrity of networks and, consequently, the security of businesses and their stakeholders.

The future demands a relentless focus on securing networks and infrastructure, acknowledging that the digital landscape is continuously evolving, and so must our strategies to protect it.