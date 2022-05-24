Rimini Street Delivers Its Support Services for SAP to Lwart, Enables Regulatory Compliance and New Payment and Electronic Invoicing (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Lwart Soluções Ambientais, a pioneer and leader in Latin America in the production of base oil from used and contaminated lubricating oil, has signed an agreement to procure Rimini Street Support for its SAP ECC 6.0 environment.

Leveraging Rimini Street’s award-winning solutions, Lwart now enjoys access to an extraordinary bench of talent to maintain its current version of SAP without unnecessary upgrades or migrations. Lwart also benefits from the Company’s tax, legal and regulatory services to manage Brazilian tax requirements and assist in implementing new mobile payment and electronic invoicing solutions. Rimini Street’s highly-experienced engineers, who have earned Rimini Street an exceptional 4.9 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”) in client satisfaction, consistently deliver high-quality and responsive service measured against the most robust service level commitments in the industry, which was among the key requirements that led Lwart to Rimini Street.

“By having a single supplier cover both ERP support and updates, we increase operational efficiency and empower ourselves to build a roadmap aimed at achieving medium- and long-term business goals,” said Jefferson Andriotti, CIO of Lwart Soluções Ambientais. “As far as service quality is concerned, Rimini Street is exceptionally responsive, handling our needs quickly and dynamically. This brings efficiency to our overall process development, increases productivity and enables us to dedicate ourselves to more strategic activities.”

Business-oriented IT Strategy

Lwart Soluções Ambientais is the only producer in Latin America of high-performance base oils, Group II, from used and contaminated lubricating oil. The company collects and recycles hundreds of millions of liters of oil with high environmental pollution potential to prevent adverse impact on the environment. In addition to reverse logistics for used lubricating oil, Lwart has been expanding its operations since 2020 into the industrial, commercial and post-consumer solid waste management segment. It currently has more than 1,000 employees, divided into 18 collection centers across the country, a re-refining plant and a plant specializing in solid waste. For the company, the preservation of the planet is everyone's responsibility. Lwart's work is based on the concepts of the circular economy: collecting, allocating and transforming finite natural resources to use them again.

The company's innovation roadmap includes investments in information security and robotic process automation to improve supplier registration, thus increasing reliability. “All improvements are examined strategically and are essential to keep the business healthy and sustainable. We don’t allocate resources without a well-defined ROI,” Andriotti said.

To improve their ability to meet these challenges, Lwart enlisted Rimini Street to help optimize its existing IT operations and provide long-term continuity of its ERP system and back-office optimization, allowing Lwart to invest in innovation projects guided by business transformation demands. As Rimini Street expands its global portfolio of solutions on its road to achieving $1B in annual revenue by 2026, it is enabling clients like Lwart to chart a smart path forward by helping them optimize, evolve and transform their technology landscape and systems as they build and execute their business of tomorrow.

“Lwart plays a fundamental role in Brazil, protecting the environment from waste that can negatively impact the entire ecosystem. In a large company like this, technology must work perfectly and provide all possible support for the processes to run smoothly,” said Edenize Maron, group vice president and theatre general manager, Latin America, Rimini Street. “It is an honor to partner with companies like Lwart that are helping solve important global challenges, and they also are crucial for the national economy. We feel honored to contribute to their mission by delivering exceptional services and consultation that free IT so it can be truly strategic and aligned with business growth.”