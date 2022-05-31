Great news: The Registry has dropped renewal price on .africa, .joburg, .durban, .capetown domains to R90* p/y

After a hugely successful first half of The Great Domains Rush promotion, we are happy to announce that from 1 October 2022, the Registry has dropped the renewal price onall .africa & .joburg, .durban and .capetown domains to R90.00* p/y.

This is a massive saving, as the annual renewal prices for these domains are currently R270 and R340 respectively.

The annual renewal reduction of africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown domains make it possible for companies to build a domain name strategy for their business without breaking any budgets.

If there was yet another excellent reason to stake your claim at only R3.00* a domain in The Great Domains Rush – this is it.

But wait, there’s more...

If you have your eye on registering a new .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown domain, you can register it for only R90* from 1 July 2022.

What is The Great Domains Rush?

For the newcomers to our newsletter, in March 2022, Domains.co.za announced that we have reserved all available, matching africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown for our current .co.za customers.

This means if you have a .co.za with us, you can register the available domain name equivalent in .africa, .joburg, .capetown and .durban domains for only R3.00* each...

... and now, going forward, you’ll be able to renew these matching domains at only R90 p/y.

Adeed to this fantastic news, the Great Domains Rush has also been extended until midnight on the 30 September 2022.

Stake your claim now

How to register your matching (if available) .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown domains.

Log on to the Domains.co.za control panel to view the available .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown we reserved for your domain name/s. Select the options you would like to register and complete the online process.

If the equivalent in a specific Geo-TLD has already been registered by someone else, it will not be available and will therefore not display on screen as being available.

Lon on here

Register now

* Terms and conditions apply. Premium domains, reserved domains, trademarked domains, or domains that have already been registered do not qualify for this offer! The Great Domains Rush ends on 30 September 2022 at midnight. All reserved Geo-TLDs that have not been registered at this point in time will then be made available to the general public. All new .africa, .joburg, .durban and .capetown domain registrations will cost R90 from 1 July 2022.