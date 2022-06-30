Quorum Software Announces Next Generation Planning and Economics Partnership with Schlumberger

Quorum Software (Quorum), a global software leader dedicated to the energy industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Schlumberger to jointly integrate Quorum’s industry-leading Planning Space, a business planning and petroleum economics offering, with the FDPlan field development planning solution, which is enabled by the DELFI cognitive E&P environment. The integrated solution will be offered directly by Schlumberger with Planning Space as its petroleum economics engine.

As part of the agreement, Quorum will also acquire Merak planning, risk, and reserves software from Schlumberger.

“Quorum and Schlumberger have developed longstanding relationships with our customers and partners over decades of serving the energy industry,” said Gene Austin, Chief Executive Officer at Quorum. “Bringing together our market-leading planning and economics solutions gives customers around the world access to the industry’s most complete technology ecosystem, backed by our team of energy experts.”

“The partnership between Quorum and Schlumberger will enable our customers to seamlessly integrate cross domain data and workflows, to accelerate decision making across planning, operations, and the boardroom,” said Trygve Randen, Director Digital Subsurface Solutions at Schlumberger. “By integrating the DELFI environment and domain workflows with Quorum’s business planning solutions, we are enabling an industry first—a truly integrated experience that connects all functions in the organization.”

With the agreement effective immediately, Quorum and Schlumberger are already actively engaged with several major energy companies to enhance their performance and profitability through improved business planning across their organization.