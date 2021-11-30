CHG Healthcare Switches to Rimini Street to Achieve Better System Availability, Smoother Operation and Enhanced Outcomes for 25 Million Patients Annually (Photo: Business Wire)

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that CHG Healthcare, the nation’s largest privately-held healthcare staffing company, has switched to Rimini Street support for its JD Edwards software. By switching support providers, CHG Healthcare now has an extension of its in-house IT team that includes Rimini Street’s expert, forward-thinking engineers who provide true, follow-the-sun, around the clock global support.



Assuring Medical Staff is Available to Serve Patients

Headquartered in Midvale, Utah, CHG Healthcare continues to differentiate itself in the healthcare staffing market by its innovative use of digital tools and services to provide temporary and permanent placement of physicians, nurses and allied health professionals who save, extend and enhance the lives of 25 million patients annually. The organization has been using its JD Edwards platform to track and manage its staffing efforts, manage payroll and allow medical professionals to quickly obtain temporary assignments.

Rimini Street is a More Responsive Partner and Trusted Adviser

CHG Healthcare turned to Rimini Street to not only get the expert and highly responsive support they required to keep their mission-critical system working effectively, but also to provide strategic advisory around its future technology and systems roadmap.

The partnership with Rimini Street has enabled CHG Healthcare’s internal teams to address system issues faster and more efficiently, improving the overall experience for both its employees and customers. With Rimini Street Support, CHG Healthcare’s IT department is now able to ensure better system availability and smoother operation and focus its resources on achieving its business objective of enabling communities and providers to deliver the best patient outcomes.

CHG Healthcare is leading the industry by leveraging innovative technologies to streamline processes and improve user experiences along the entire healthcare staffing continuum. Rimini Street helps CHG Healthcare with seamless support of provider and client systems to ensure no downtime and no issues with patient billing or provider payments. These mission-critical systems must be available continuously and operate smoothly to ensure patients have access to necessary care.

“The partnership we have in place today with Rimini Street lets us know we are much more than a number,” said Catharine Reeder, senior applications support analyst, CHG Healthcare. “Rimini Street is able to provide the daily operational support we need and ensure we are making informed business decisions that set us up for success as we consider our future technology and application roadmap.”

“We’ve been impressed with the level of professionalism, communication, technical skill and prowess we receive. Rimini Street has created a partnership of immense trust. We wouldn’t be anywhere near as effective without them,” continued Reeder.

Improved Response Times, Quality of Support and Updates

As with all Rimini Street clients, CHG Healthcare benefits from a flexible, premium-level enterprise software support model that includes industry-leading Service Level Agreements with guaranteed response times of 10 minutes or less using a follow-the-sun model with 24/7/365 for all critical P1 cases. In addition, all clients are also assigned a Primary Support Engineer with an average of 20 years of experience in enterprise software and backed by a team of functional and technical engineers. The partnership with Rimini Street also has enabled CHG to stay compliant with tax, legal and regulatory mandates with ultra-fast Legislative-to-Live tax, legal and regulatory updates designed to work in CHG Healthcare’s customized JD Edwards system.

“At CHG Healthcare, we believe that each of us is in the business of saving lives. For example, if a hospital doesn’t have a neurosurgeon and a patient is in critical need, CHG Healthcare can remedy that. We look for partners truly committed to assisting us in fulfilling this vision and found Rimini Street to be such a partner,” added Brad Spackman, IT manager, CHG Healthcare. “We strive to ensure that everyone in our organization can connect their role to our ultimate goal of impacting communities and providers in a positive way. Rimini Street has a big role and responsibility in helping us achieve that objective.”

“Healthcare industry organizations struggle to navigate fluctuating insurance and payment models, patient privacy and security regulations and new digital technologies. We are honored to be a trusted partner to help support CHG Healthcare’s current operations and help them strategically plan for future technological innovation that will help them improve competitive advantage and fuel growth,” said Emmanuel Richard, senior vice president and theatre general manager, North America at Rimini Street. “Rimini Street has enabled numerous staffing and healthcare industry leaders to dramatically improve their system operations and focus their IT resources on strategic initiatives.”