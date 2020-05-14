MCI releases results of SA’s biggest HR Recruitment Trend Survey 2020

MCI Consultants, South Africa’s largest distributor of HR recruitment software, polled 1 014 HR professionals from a cross-section of industries and organisation sizes across the country. The survey was sponsored by Direct Hire, a division of MCI.

“This survey maintains its status as being the largest survey of its kind to be run in South Africa and we continue to be amazed by the insights received,” commented Rhett Davies, Partner at MCI.

“This year, we found that the shift in focus to areas of organisational talent acquisition strategies, transformation, employer brand exposure, diversity and automated technology solutions continued.”

Some of the highlights from the survey were as follows:

Seventy-five percent of organisations believe that video interviewing would add value to their recruitment process;

Ninety percent of organisations believe employer brand has a significant impact on their ability to attract and hire suitable talent;

Fifty-four percent of organisations use a recruitment management system such as MCI’s Direct Hire Recruitment Software system (up from 42% in the previous survey);

Seventy-three percent of organisations have a careers page on their Web site; and

Seventy-five percent of organisations use social media to recruit candidates.

An infographic summarising the survey is shown below; however, the full results of the survey can be found at: www.mcidirecthire.com/news/south-african-hr-recruitment-trend-results-2020/.

MCI’s Direct Hire solution is a powerful, versatile and easy-to-use e-recruitment solution for medium-sized and large organisations, which has been specifically designed and developed by MCI Consultants to automate the requisition-to-hire process.

