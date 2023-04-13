The advancement of futuristic technologies in HUAWEI Mate Series

HUAWEI has been a major player in the smartphone industry and has made significant strides in smartphone innovation in recent years. The latest HUAWEI Mate50 Pro is stunner in all aspects. It’s technological innovation, integration of art, unique visual style and revolutionary photography experience are hard to miss.

While these characteristics, coupled with its outstanding functionalities, make the device an attractive option for users who value a premium user experience - it’s not the first time the tech brand has successfully provided users with an enhanced experience.

Looking at the past five generations of the HUAWEI Mate Series, innovation has helped the company to remain competitive in the smartphone industry and provide users with cutting-edge devices. Here’s how every generation has evolved over time:

High-quality design and hardware

The HUAWEI Mate 10, introduced in 2017, features a modern design with a 5.9-inch display, slim bezels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also features a glass back cover. The HUAWEI Mate 20 had a more striking design with a gradient-coloured glass back cover and a triple-camera setup. It also features a larger 6.53-inch display with a small waterdrop-style notch.

The next generation, the HUAWEI Mate 30, came with more futuristic design, thanks to the circular camera module on the back cover. It features a larger display than the HUAWEI Mate 20. The Mate 40 features a more refined version of the HUAWEI Mate 30's design, with a more prominent camera module and a larger 6.76-inch display.

Today, the HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro comes with a classic design. The smartphone radiates charm in every way, with its iconic symmetrical form, and intricate pyramidal Clous de Paris pattern, which draws you in to the sophisticated camera module. The screen is designed with the powerful Kunlun Glass and keeps the screen from breaking and cracking. The Kunlun Glass has the first-ever five-star glass drop-resistance certification from Switzerland's SGS, thanks to its overall drop resistance that is boosted by 10 times.

Advanced camera capabilities

The HUAWEI Mate Series has consistently pushed the boundaries of smartphone photography, introducing new technologies and features with each iteration.

In 2017, the HUAWEI Mate 10 came with a dual-camera setup like the Mate 9, but this time with a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. The front camera was upgraded to an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus. Introduced in 2018, the HUAWEI Mate 20 Series came with triple Leica cameras, making photography more professional.

Enter the HUAWEI Mate30 in 2019; this smartphone packs a rear-facing ultra-sensitive Leica movie quad-camera lens that delivered powerful and revolutionary photography and videography capabilities, gradually becoming a choice for many photography enthusiasts.

In 2020, the HUAWEI Mate 40 featured a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto. The front camera was upgraded to a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus.

The latest HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro, launched in 2022, features XMAGE, a new camera system, with an exceptional periscope lens for even better zoom capabilities. XMAGE is the super-optical variable camera, first introduced with the HUAWEI Mate 50 series. The camera uses XMAGE technology with a variable aperture that can achieve a 10-stop adjustable aperture, making it a technological breakthrough in three optical systems. Thanks to XMAGE, this smartphone brings new colour enhancements that is suitable for various real-time photography scenarios.

Power-saving technologies and an optimised battery life

The HUAWEI Mate Series has seen a consistent improvement in battery technology, with larger battery capacities, faster charging times, and better power management features. The AI-powered battery optimisation features in the more recent models have made the battery life even more efficient and user-friendly.

The HUAWEI Mate 10’s inception came with a 4000mAh battery with SuperCharge technology that allowed for fast charging times. It also had improved battery management features, including an AI-powered system that learned user habits to optimise battery life. Following this series was the HUAWEI Mate 20 with even faster charging technology, allowing the phone to be charged up to 70% in just 30 minutes.

On the other hand, the HUAWEI Mate 30 and HUAWEI Mate 40 improved fast-charging technology and wireless charging capabilities.

The HUAWEI Mate 50 Pro is more powerful and efficient, with a longer battery life. You can now go for hours with your favourite films and games, thanks to its 4700 mAh large capacity battery,⁠ 66W Wired Multi-channel HUAWEI SuperCharge⁠. The Low-Battery Emergency mode intelligently enables SuperEnergy Boosting when the battery level falls to 1%, ensuring the remaining power supports three hours of use or up to 12-minute call time.

Boosted performance

Lastly, the performance of the HUAWEI Mate Series has advanced and made significant improvements to its user interface. The latest version, EMUI 13, on the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro offers a clean and streamlined design that is easy to navigate. The HUAWEI Mate 50 Series phones are the first to run EMUI 13, which streamlines daily interactions with effortless one-touch navigation. SuperHub allows users to temporarily store images, documents and text, and share them in batches, with free and easy transfers between apps and devices.

The evolution of Mate Series is the story of smartphone innovation. The Mate Series products are designed with an uncompromising attention to detail and represent HUAWEI’s commitment to serving its users. To check out the latest Mate Series, the HUAWEI Mate50 Pro, visit the HUAWEI online store today.