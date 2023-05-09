Forbes And Aviram Foundation Select Five Entrepreneurs As Finalists To Compete For $500,000 Grand Prize At 2023 Aviram Awards Competition In Morocco, With Headline Speaker President Bill Clinton

Five trailblazing entrepreneurs from across North Africa and the Middle East have been selected as finalists for the 2023 Aviram Awards competition hosted by the Aviram Foundation and Forbes in Marrakech on May 16, 2023. President Bill Clinton will also join the event as a headline speaker.

Each year the Aviram Awards aims to identify, mentor and support ventures in the region which have the potential to drive significant social and environmental change through innovation and technology. This year’s finalists were selected by impressing the international judging panel with their proposals for ground-breaking technology that will change the world for the better. The finalists are:

The competition provides a springboard for the entrepreneurs of the future to make their breakthrough ideas a reality. The winning start up, one based on an innovative breakthrough and a contribution to humanity, will win a cash prize $500,000, professional mentoring from globally renowned business leader and Founder of the Aviram Foundation, Ziv Aviram, as well media support from Forbes. The second-place winner will be awarded a prize of $100,000, and a prize of $50,000 will be awarded to the third-place winner.

The finalists will now be invited to pitch live on-stage to a judging panel of world-acclaimed business leaders in Marrakech, Morocco on May 16, 2023. Judges at the prestigious event will include Ziv Aviram; Randall Lane, Editor in Chief of Forbes magazine; Melda Akin, Cofounder & CEO of D14.AI; Yassine Laghzioui, CEO of UM6P Ventures and Lamiae Benmakhlouf, Managing Director of MITC.

To qualify for the 2023 Aviram Awards, entrants were required to be the business owner or team leader of a tech start-up—in at least the pre-seed or seed phase—with an established concept that positively impacts humanity, and live in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

For more information of the Forbes Aviram Awards, visit: 2023 Aviram Awards

