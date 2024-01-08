BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
February launch for ‘new’ Showmax

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 08 Jan 2024
The new Showmax will have three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League Mobile.
Video streaming service Showmax will relaunch in February with a new app, new look and new product suite.

This follows the announcement of the partnership between MultiChoice and Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky last year.

The entities partnered last March to launch a streaming service targeting the African continent.

Under the deal, the new Showmax Group is 70% owned by MultiChoice and 30% by NBCUniversal. In Nigeria, NBCUniversal will hold an indirect 23.7% stake in the local subsidiary.

According to a statement, the streamer will be releasing 21 Showmax Originals from four African countries in February, a revamped international content slate, as well as Showmax Premier League – Africa’s standalone live Premier League mobile streaming plan.

Showmax says African viewers will be able to watch an average of more than 3.5 hours of fresh local content on the streaming service every day of the year.

For fans of international content, the MultiChoice and Comcast partnership guarantees Showmax an ongoing supply of content as the media giant owns the likes of Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation and Telemundo.

Showmax says it will continue to draw titles from Banijay, BBC, eOne, Fremantle, HBO, ITV, Lionsgate, Paramount, Warner Bros, Discovery, Paramount and Sony, among others.

“2024 is a big year for Showmax,” says CEO Marc Jury. “We will be kicking it off with a content slate packed with world-class entertainment from the world’s biggest brands, plus more African Originals than ever before and the first ever mobile Premier League plan for Africa.”

According to the streamer, Showmax Premier League will live stream all 380 matches, giving individual mobile users in over 40 markets in Africa exclusive live access to every Premier League match, as well as in-depth analyses, highlights and an extensive library of Premier League content on their mobile devices.

Powered by SuperSport, Showmax Premier League can be bundled with the Showmax Entertainment plans.

