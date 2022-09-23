MultiChoice bumps up DStv Internet with fibre

MultiChoice is expanding its DStv Internet offering to include fibre, the company announced yesterday.

The pay-TV giant introduced itsDStv Internet platform, with MTN as the network partner, last September, describing the move as part of its ongoing evolution from a traditional video entertainment business.

DStv Internet is a fixed wireless access service, which means users can get connected to the internet with a SIM card and WiFi router. It’s an option for those who do not have fibre in their residential area, but want to access the internet regularly using various devices in their home.

It currently only offers a fixed 4G/LTE service, with customers able to choose from three data packages: 25GB, 110GB and 220GB.

At the company’s annual showcase event yesterday, Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said internet demand continues to grow. “Whether you want fixed LTE, wireless, or fibre...we have it. We will be launching it [fibre] on the 1st of October.”

MultiChoice delivers DStv, GOtv and Showmax to more than 20 million households across 50 countries in Africa.

The company also announced the launch of its streaming box, DStv Streama, available from retail outlets and MultiChoice service centres and agencies from 1 October.

Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa.

The DStv Streama is a digital TV box that delivers content from DStv and other streaming services, such as Showmax, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, through a reliable internet connection, says the company.

The box, which turns compatible devices into a smart TV, was in the making for the last two years, Shiburi revealed.

“We worked extremely hard to make sure the user-interface is simple,” he stated.

“The development of the DStv Streama brought out a rigorous journey of learning and development for the team, and we are excited to bring the DStv Streama to market. This digital offering demonstrates our commitment to giving our customers more value, more choices and more convenience.”

The DStv Streama offers 4K streaming quality − on 4K-capable TVs – and does not replace the DStv Explora or Explora Ultra, but can be used alongside these devices.

It also does not require a DStv dish and infrastructure installation – just a fast, stable internet connection.

“The DStv Streama also functions as a standalone streaming box, allowing customers the opportunity to stream content via other supported streaming apps and platforms, requiring a DStv subscription to access DStv’s offering,” according to the company.