What really matters to your customer

In today’s digital world, where there are plenty of substitutes, customer satisfaction essentially boils down to a great customer experience.

Moving from “the product speaks for itself”, it’s all about creating an emotional connection between the consumer and the brand.

To achieve that, it’s necessary to invest in customer experience software to create and deliver customer-centric experiences that compel your audience to stay.

Customer experience, also known as CX, is your customers’ holistic perception of their experience with your business or brand.

Everything you do impacts your customers’ perception and their decision to keep coming back or not – so a great customer experience is your key to success.

Why is CX important for your business?

Delivering a great customer experience is hugely important for any business. The better experience customers have, the more repeat customers and positive reviews you'll receive, while simultaneously reducing the friction of customer complaints and returns.

The benefits of delivering a great CX include:

Increased customer loyalty;

Increased customer satisfaction; and

Better word-of-mouth marketing, positive reviews and recommendations.

What is the difference between customer experience and customer service?

Customer service is one element in the customer journey, while customer experience is the sum of all interactions a customer has with the brand.

Customer experience is a customer’s overall perception of your company, based on their interactions with it. Comparatively, customer service refers to specific touch-points within the experience where a customer requests and receives assistance or help – for example, calling an operator to request a refund or interacting via e-mail with a service provider.

In other words: CX is larger than customer service. It includes every touch-point a customer ever has with your company, whether it's the moment they first hear about you in a blog post they found on Google, all the way through to the time they call your customer service team to complain about your product (and hopefully get a prompt response).

How can you improve your CX strategy?

The good news is that CX can be improved and it starts by putting the customer at the centre of your strategy.

You can:

1. Create feedback loops

Customer feedback provides valuable insight into buyers’ expectations and how you can better meet them. It can also tell you where customers are getting stuck and confirm what’s working well.

2. Build an omnichannel experience

Customers don’t want to tell the same story multiple times. But considering separate departments usually handle different customer interactions – and effective communication between teams is a common pain point – it’s hard for companies to avoid this pitfall.

The key is to create an omnichannel experience that meets the customer where they are and provides a consistent communications journey, where their conversation history and context travels with them from channel to channel.

3. Provide personalisation

Personalisation could include:

Engagement via their preferred contact method.

Product recommendations based on their purchase or search history.

Sharing personalised self-help content and FAQs.

Personalisation makes people feel valued, so tailoring support efforts towards customer personas can go a long way.

Implementing a CX strategy could be the push your business needs to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty. And through customer experience management, you can segment customers to deliver precise, hyper-personalised experiences. Moreover, measuring your CX endeavours gives you a sense of whether you’re heading in the right direction.

Have you implemented a customer experience strategy yet?

