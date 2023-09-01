Clarification and update from Bam Telecoms

Bam’s midrange phones: Infinity Max and Digit Next.

Bam Telecoms has clarified the information it originally supplied to ITWeb on its manufacturing facility at Dube Trade Port, KwaZulu-Natal.

The story, with accompanying video, was published on 18 August, stating that SA’s latest smartphone manufacturer plans to create thousands of jobs through its factories and value chain, while also producing a pipeline of technicians to repair mobile phones.

In a statement issued to ITWeb this week, Bam Telecoms states: “We sincerely apologise for any misrepresentation that may have occurred. The updated information is as follows:

“Bam Telecoms, as a black-owned telecommunications firm, has set its sights on creating thousands of job opportunities in South Africa through its phone assembly value chain. The company aims to boost local employment and contribute to the economic growth of the country.

“Bam Telecoms previously stated in an article published by ITWeb on 18 August 2023 that there is a partnership between the company and the current owners of the KwaZulu-Natal-based factory. This indicated a collaborative arrangement between the two entities.

“In a recent statement, the CEO of Bam Telecoms, Mr Manelisi Bam, has taken full responsibility for the misrepresentation of the current state of discussion with the current owners of the KZN-based factory. The CEO acknowledged that there was a misrepresentation and apologised for any confusion or inconvenience caused.

“The misrepresentation occurred when the CEO provided premature information about the progress of the discussions with the factory owners. This misinformation created a sense of uncertainty within the current factory owners. The representatives of the facility in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that no proposals had been received to date from the BAM Telecoms team and that it was therefore too early to predicate how a collaboration may look like.

“Furthermore, Mr Bam confirms that there are no formal agreements in place at this stage, and we still have a lot of work to do to secure access to these facilities. Bam Telecoms is seeking to collaborate with the new owners of the facility in KwaZulu-Natal and aims to become a job creation machine through its value chain, which entails the mobile phone production and assembling vertical.

“Bam Telecoms deeply regrets the misrepresentation and understands the impact it may have had on the reputation of both the company and the factory owners. The CEO has emphasised their dedication to rebuilding trust and maintaining a strong relationship with the owners and all other parties involved.

“Furthermore, the CEO has committed to implementing stricter internal communication protocols to prevent any similar incidents from occurring.

“In conclusion, the CEO of Bam Telecoms has taken full responsibility for the misrepresentation of the current state of discussion with the current owners of the KZN-based factory. Bam Telecoms apologises for any inconvenience caused and are actively working to rectify the situation and prevent any future miscommunications.”