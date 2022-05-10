Liquid to buy Israeli tech multinational Telrad

Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is set to acquire Telrad, an Israeli tech multinational with clients in over 100 countries.

The Midrand-headquartered Liquid announced yesterday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Telrad, which it says provides and maintains “high-quality technology products and services for global business and governments”.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including Telrad shareholder approval.

Telrad has a footprint in several tech areas, including networking, cyber security, cloud infrastructure, data centres, information technology, geoinformatics and education.

In a statement, Liquid says the planned transaction brings together Telrad’s differentiated technology solutions with those of Liquid’s “integrated platform of digital infrastructure and services”.

Liquid owns and operates over 70 000 fibre-optic route kilometres across 13 central, eastern and southern African regions, in addition to South Africa, five data centres and satellite earth stations.

The fibre company offers services across wholesale data, enterprise, wholesale voice and retail segments, as well as new technology solutions.

“The acquisition will strengthen Liquid’s B2B product segments and its geographic reach, leveraging Telrad’s presence in 13 countries across the Middle East, South America, United States, Eastern Europe and Asia,” reads the statement.

Nic Rudnick, Liquid group CEO, adds: “Telrad’s advanced proprietary technology in areas including cyber security, data centres and wireless access technology will be a great asset to Liquid’s digital solutions.

“Together, we will be able to leverage our pan-continental infrastructure to scale innovative technology solutions and expand the breadth of our digital services offerings across and beyond Africa.”

“Liquid has an incredibly strong track record of success and a rich history of innovation. We are excited to join forces and to leverage Liquid’s expertise across the full technology value chain, from the subsea cable to the last mile. This is an exciting step for Telrad, our team and the customers we serve,” comments Telrad CEO Moti Elmaliach.