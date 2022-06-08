The Laserfiche Solution Marketplace Accelerates Enterprise Innovation and Digital Transformation ROI

Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — has launched the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace, a publicly-accessible collection of solution templates to help jumpstart process automation and digital transformation. Today, Laserfiche has begun accepting solution templates from users to expand the marketplace even further.

The Laserfiche Solution Marketplace helps organizations address digital transformation needs and accelerate innovation enterprise-wide by taking a low-code approach to process automation and integration. Users can build and deploy their own automated workflows or connect Laserfiche to other applications faster using pre-built solutions, which follow industry-vetted designs and best practices.

“To make process automation easier and more accessible for our global community, Laserfiche is focused on creating intuitive and scalable process automation applications,” said Laserfiche Director of Product Management Justin Pava. “Developed by Laserfiche users and experts, these solution templates enable organizations to build on existing best practices, industry expertise and product knowledge, and tailor solutions to fit their unique needs.”

The Laserfiche Solution Marketplace currently contains more than 100 solution templates that address both common business processes and individual industry or organization needs. Commonly deployed solution templates include:

New hire onboarding

Accounts payable – purchase order requisition

Contract management

Federal Assistance Program solution for governments

New account opening for financial services firms

HEERF student aid grant applications for institutions of higher education

The full list can be found here

Users can also easily preview solutions before downloading, and view lists of newly added, most popular and trending processes. These features are aimed at sparking more ideas, and further empowering IT teams and citizen developers to drive digital transformation across their organizations.

“As a large, growing school district, we are always looking to become more efficient and to reimagine our processes in order to better serve our students and their families,” said John Rokenbrod, software and records analyst and records management officer at Bryan Independent School District. “Having access to prebuilt templates with workflows, forms and even integrations that we can customize to fit our needs provides a tremendous amount of inspiration and saves us from having to reinvent the wheel each time we need a solution. The Laserfiche Solution Marketplace provides the support for our digital projects that allows us to remain focused on creating a great work environment for our staff and the best possible experience for our students.”

By opening up the marketplace for solution template submissions from users, Laserfiche aims to expand the breadth of offerings in the marketplace even further. At the same time, Laserfiche customers will contribute to the strength of an innovative user community and be empowered to build on the successes of other Laserfiche process builders and innovators.

To learn more about solution templates and how to submit your own, visit the Laserfiche Solution Marketplace: https://marketplace.laserfiche.com/.