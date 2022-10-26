Quest Software announces public beta for SharePlex for PostgreSQL

Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, today announced the public beta of SharePlex for PostgreSQL. SharePlex is the industry-leading database management and replication solution designed to help customers ensure high availability and facilitate the movement of data between platforms.

Businesses are under increasing pressure to get more value from their data while simultaneously driving down costs. In addition, database administrators (DBAs) are trying to ensure database operations run smoothly while improving data resiliency through high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) efforts.

Businesses looking to replace mission-critical Oracle databases typically opt for PostgreSQL, due to the similarities and compatibility features provided by PostgreSQL. While the databases provide similar functionality, there are still significant challenges for the most business-critical applications, namely maintaining interoperability between related systems and building highly available, distributed PostgreSQL clusters.

To meet those needs, Quest has introduced SharePlex for PostgreSQL, which allows users to:

● Bi-directionally replicate from PostgreSQL to PostgreSQL;

● Automatically fix out-of-sync conditions with conflict resolution;

● Replicate from PostgreSQL to Oracle; and

● Publish PostgreSQL changes to Kafka for real-time analytics and integrations.

“As enterprise companies look to move their critical Oracle workloads to PostgreSQL, they need trusted vendors to help fill the missing functionality gaps. Quest is committed to supporting customers' evolving needs by adding new platforms,” said Bharath Vasudevan, Vice-President Product Management and Marketing for Quest ISM. “With the release of SharePlex for PostgreSQL, we are empowering organisations to cost-effectively improve their data operations.”

"Enterprises have depended on SharePlex for Oracle for two decades to support HA, DR, scaling and integration use cases. SharePlex support of the same capabilities for PostgreSQL will enable the types of flexible database architectures required to replace mission-critical Oracle workloads with PostgreSQL,” said Rick Schiller, Senior Product Manager for SharePlex.

For more information on SharePlex for PostgreSQL, please visit: https://www.quest.com/register/138534/.