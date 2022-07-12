ICT tenders: SITA targets services

The services sector is back in the spotlight this week as the State IT Agency (SITA) comes to the market with a transversal tender for IT services and skills.

In its tender documentation, the agency explains: “Government has an urgent need to procure IT services and skills”.

The tender is not all-encompassing, says SITA, and some services may have been purposefully excluded to avoid duplication with other tenders and contracts. Only the following services are specifically targeted:

ICT management services

Business planning and development

Business solutions delivery services

Information security services

Business solution implementation services

Applications development service

ICT services support management

Data centre services

Communication network

LAN and desktop

Planning and organisation

The new contract, RFB 1183-2022, will replace the 2014 transversal tender and run for a period of five years. A non-compulsory briefing will take place 18 July and interested parties have until 29 July to submit their bids.

Elsewhere in the issue, software demand returns to the top of the list with advertisements increasing to 72 from 67. Services sees a drop to 68 opportunities as does hardware which declines by 10 to 30 requests. The telecommunications sector remains stable at 12 invitations.

New tenders

Sarah Baartman District Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality invites proposals for provision and support of internet services with SIP trunk capability with mobile PBX, mobile data services, Office 365 (or equivalent) and firewall management.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jul

Tender no: BID NO. 17/2022

Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Software, Internet, Mobile, Data, Support and maintenance

Bitou Municipality

Bids are invited for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.

Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jul – on site or virtual.

Tender no: SCM/2023/01/CORP

Information: Athi Mqikwa, Tel: (044) 501 3411, E-mail: amqikwa@plett.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Managed services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

National Prosecuting Authority

Bids are invited for Veritas Backup Exec and Endpoint CommVault backup licences renewal including maintenance.

Tender no: NPA 03-22/23

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Security, Back-up, Support and maintenance

The authority is also advertising for the renewal of web, mobile and email filtering solution including licensing, maintenance and support services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NPA 02-22/23

Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Filtering, E-mail, Mobile, Support and maintenance

Road Accident Fund

The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide datacentre hosting (MPLS), wide area network (WAN) connectivity and Internet services (DIA) for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RAF/2022/00008

Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, MPLS, Networking, Wide area network, Internet, Services, WAN

South African Weather Service

SAWS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a document storage and data archiving solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: SAWS-281/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Document management, Data archiving

A service provider is sought to provide a hosted VoIP (voice over internet protocol) solution for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Jul – Virtual.

Tender no: SAWS-301/22

Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, VoIP, Telephony

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Sep 2022

Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery

An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of information technology online research database and advisory services for period of 36 months.

Tender no: ATNS/IT/RFQ10/2022/23 _ADVISORY_SERVICES

Information: Thabo Maribe, Tel: (011) 607 1475, E-mail: Thabom@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Research and analysis

ATNS wishes to appoint a panel of five suppliers to supply and deliver CAATS computer hardware equipment for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP005/FY22.23/CAATS HARDWARE PANEL

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing

An experienced service provider is sought for the implementation and deployment of the integrated fast time and ATC playback solution with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.

Tender no: ATNS/RFP022/2022/23

Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyN@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Ekurhuleni West TVET College

The Gauteng institution wishes to appoint a service provider for the maintenance of network infrastructure and support services for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: EWCBID 09/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Supply and delivery of laptops is also sought.

Tender no: EWCBID 10/2022

Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Transnet SOC Ltd

Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers for Transnet at the port of Saldanha, as a once off supply.

Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: TPT/2022/05/0120/3024/RFP

Information: Thabile Zuma, Tel: (031) 681 7850, E-mail: thabile.zuma@transnet.net.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Servers

An off-the shelf automated research and analytics tool is sought that uses AI to source, consolidate and disseminate market information from various sources using the end user’s pre-defined search key words based on their research needs or requirements for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: CRAC-JHB-38195

Information: Brenda Baloyi, Tel: (011) 584 0662, E-mail: Brenda.Baloyi@transnet.net.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, AI, Analytics, Automation

uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd

The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.

Tender no: IT2023-BID/001

Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2022

Tags: Services

National Nuclear Regulator

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a security information and event management (SIEM) system with cyber defence (cyber security) for a period of two years.

Tender no: NNRSCM-02-2022

Information: Sanelisiwe Mavundla or Lindiwe Nkosi, Tel: (012) 674 7100; E-mail: Lnkosi@nnr.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Cyber security, SIEM

Nkomazi Local Municipality

The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide an automated folding machine and multifunctional printing machine for rental purposes on an operational lease for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Jul

Tender no: NKO 17/2022

Information: J Khoza, Tel: (013) 790 0386; E-mail: Jerry.Khoza@nkomazi.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Folding

Umgeni Water

A professional service provider is sought to undertake design and upgrade of Umgeni Water’s internet, intranet, extranet and boardpacks website. water

Compulsory briefing: 25 Jul

Tender no: 2022/020A

Information: Snenhlanhla Hlongwane, Tel: (033) 341 1099; E-mail: snenhlanhla.hlongwane@umgeni.co.za.

Closing date: 11 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Internet, Intranet, Extranet, Boardpack

Department of Human Settlements

The department is advertising terms of reference for the rental of audio-visual systems for its boardrooms for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BID VA49/752

Information: Khazeka Maleka, Tel: (012) 444 9243; E-mail: khazeka.maleka@dhs.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual

City of Tshwane

The Gauteng metro is advertising for the supply, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system for a three-year period, as and when required.

Tender no: EED-02-2022-23

Information: Mokoena Thaba, Tel: (012) 358 5730, E-mail: mokoenat@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Digital, Radio

Bids are also invited for the support, supply and installation of substation multiplexing communication equipment on a three year period, as and when required basis.

Tender no: EED 01-2022-23

Information: Sechaba Modisenyane, Tel: (012) 358 5727, E-mail: sechabam@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Multiplexing

The city wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide it with managed information technology security services for 36 months.

Tender no: GICT 04-2022-23

Information: Thembi Tshangela, Tel: (012) 358 3715, E-mail: thembits@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three year period.

Tender no: SS 01-2022-23

Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is advertising for consultancy services to design and implement a multi-modular compliance monitoring system for a period of three years for development of the system and five years for ex-post development support on an 90/10 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation, 2017.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jul – Link, Meeting ID: 374 567 798 37, Passcode: TQTyDx.

Tender no: ICASA 27/2022

Information: David Molapo, Tel: (012) 568 3984, E-mail: DMolapo@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Compliance

Dannhauser Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 25 laptops for councillors.

Tender no: 22/02/2022

Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 28 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

South African Maritime Safety Authority

SAMSA is looking for a service provider for the development of its enterprise architecture.

Tender no: SAMSA/047/2022/23

Information: Ivor Mothoane, Tel: (012) 366 2600, E-mail: imothoane@samsa.org.za.

Closing date: 4 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Enterprise architecture

Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality

The Limpopo municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and maintenance of multifunctional printers for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: FTM/T23/21/22

Information: R Mogodi, Tel: (013) 231 1000, E-mail: rrmogodi@ftlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance

Moretele Local Municipality

A professional service provider is sought for the provision and embedding of an automated performance management system for period of 36 months.

Tender no: MLM/PMS/SYSTEM/22-25

Information: J. Mothapo, Tel: (012) 716 1300, E-mail: jonathan.mothapo@moretele.gov.za.

Cosing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Performance management, Automation

Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority

Sasseta is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to supply, deliver and deploy an electronic meeting management solution and related portals.

Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/21221005/1

Information: Lebo Hlombe, E-mail: scm04@sasseta.org.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Portals, Electronic meetings

Department of Trade, Industry and Competition

Bids are invited for the renewal of Trend Micro antivirus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.

Tender no: dtic 02/22-23

Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus, Services, Support and maintenance

The department wishes to renew Solarwinds network monitoring solution licenses with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: dtic 03/22-23

Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Transport, Eastern Cape

The province wishes to procure professional services for the programme management and support of the road asset management system (RAMS) including operational requirements for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 20 Jul

Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0010

Information: Siyabonga Ndlela, Tel: (043) 604 7435, E-mail: Siyabonga.ndlela@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting

Network cabling services are also sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0008

Information: Akhona Mazwana, Tel: (043) 604 7429, E-mail: akhona.mazwana@ectransport.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development

A service provider is sought to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and the customised requirements for the geoportal for a three year period (2022-2025 for the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information).

Compulsory briefing: 18 Jul – Virtual.

Tender no: SSC WC 06 (2022/2023) DALRRD

Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Software development

National Research Foundation

The Meerkat Extension project requires supply, delivery and support of the telescope LAN receptor ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/15/2022-23

Information: Scarre Celliers, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: scelliers@sarao.ac.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, LAN, Ethernet, Interconnect, Support and maintenance

Senqu Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for new laptops and IT equipment.

Tender no: 45/2021-2022T

Information: L Booi, Tel: (051) 603 1318, E-mail: booile@senqu.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Provincial Treasury, Gauteng

The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.

Compulsory briefing: 22 Jul

Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022

Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Automation

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The DBSA is looking for a service provider that can implement an integrated spatial information system for the IPP office. KFW work package: kfwwp02.

Tender no: RFP 105/2022

Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Bids are invited from service providers wishing to join the technical advisory panel of the Infrastructure Fund for a period five years.

Tender no: RFP131/2022

Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services

Nkangala District Municipality

The Mpumalanga district wishes to appoint a service provider for provisioning of district-wide ICT disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: 118326

Information: B Nkosi, Tel: (013) 249 2055, E-mail: nkosibs@nkangaladm.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Disaster recovery-as-a-service

Services Sector Education and Training Authority

Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT infrastructure.

Tender no: PROC T627

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT applications.

Tender no: PROC T628

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance

The authority also wishes to appoint a service provider for the development of a business continuity plan.

Tender no: PROC T624

Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, business continuity, Security

Abaqulusi Local Municipality

The KZN municipality is calling for bids for provision of a traffic management system for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: 8/2/1/402

Information: TS Mthembu, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: tsmthembu@abaqulusi.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software

South African Bureau of Standards

The SABS requires an enterprise resource planning solution.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFP 20592

Information: Luvuyo Tshabalala, Tel: (012) 428 6225, E-mail: Luvuyo.Tshabalala@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Enterprise resource planning, ERP

Nquthu Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the supply, installation and management of standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system, 3rd party vending services, kiosk vending services and TID rollover implementation for the period of 36 months.

Tender no: NQULM28/2021-2022

Information: MKG Mahlangu, Tel: (034) 271 6100, E-mail: wsibiya@nquthu.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Kiosk, TID, Managed services

Broadband Infraco SOC

Proposals are requested for the appointment of multiple service providers to provide layer 2 connectivity services in various local municipalities in the Pixley Ka Seme District in the Northern Cape and the O.R Tambo District in the Eastern Cape, for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0287

Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications

Cape Winelands District Municipality

The municipality is looking for all-inclusive maintenance agreements for various digital copiers and multi-functional devices for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/061

Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing

Internet services are sought for the Cape Winelands District Municipality‘s facilities in the towns of Stellenbosch, Worcester and Robertson for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: T 2022/067

Information: Abdul Gabier, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: agabier@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP

The region also requires supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of six digital colour copiers/multi-functional devices together with all-inclusive three-year maintenance agreements for the period ending 30 June 2025.

Tender no: T 2022/055

Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing

The Innovation Hub Management Centre

The organisation is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of a hosted voice telecommunication systems with maintenance and support contract for a period of 36 months.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Link.

Tender no: TIHMC/2022/06

Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: fravele@theinnovationhub.com.

Closing date: 27 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, Telephony, Voice, Services, Support and maintenance

Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality

The Northern Cape district is re-advertising for an automated risk management and internal audit software system.

Tender no: TD 04/2022

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 27Jul 2022

Tags: Software

Provision of various web-based electronic management systems and related consulting activities are also sought.

Tender no: TD 06/2022

Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 27Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting

South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited

The broadcaster is advertising for the deployment of a cloud-based solution to duplicate, playout and distribute five of SABC’s television channels for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFP/TVO/2022/29

Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Cloud-computing, Streaming

Provision of a customer interaction manager system including maintenance is required for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/25

Information: Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 21 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, CRM, Services, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the maintenance and support of Symantec Endpoint Security complete solution for a period of five years.

Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/31

Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance

Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality

The North West district is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for a period of three years on as and when required basis.

Tender no: NMMDM 21/22/24 CRSS

Information: R. Mogotsi, Tel: (018) 381 9400, E-mail: mogotsir@nmmdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 4 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife

Bids are invited for the development and maintenance of a website and associated services over a three year period.

Tender no: EKZNW 06/2022/23

Information: Mthokozisi Phoswa, Tel: (033) 845 1733, E-mail: Mthokozisi.phoswa@kznwildife.com.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Websites, Internet, Services

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

NSFAS is advertising for procurement of managed public cloud services for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: SCMN001/2022

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 5 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Cloud computing

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

DIRCO wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to design, implement, maintain and support an enterprise digitisation and content management solution for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jul – Virtual.

Tender no: DIRCO: 01-2022/23

Information: Sello Molekoa, Tel: (012) 351 0362, E-mail: molekoas@dirco.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Content management, Digital, Digitisation

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of printers and ICT peripherals on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW13/21

Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Peripherals

Supply and delivery of computer desktops and laptops are also sought on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT12/21

Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 13 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Johannesburg Water

Provision of business support of the human resources SAP Payroll and information system is sought for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JW021/21CHR

Information: Marna Van Zyl, Tel: (011) 688 1491, E-mail: marna.vanzyle@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Payroll

The company is looking for a service provider to supply and implement a water prepayment vending system including software licences, maintenance, support and professional services for the system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: JWIT002/22

Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, Software licensing, Water, Utilities

Supply of software licences for design and CAD drawing software is required for a period of three years.

Tender no: JW14303

Information: Nhlanhla Nkosi, Tel: (011) 688 1632, E-mail: nhlanhla.nkosi@jwater.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Kwadukuza Municipality

Bids are invited for data cleansing.

Tender no: MN 32-2022

Information: C Pereira, Tel: (032) 437 5297, E-mail: chimenep@kwadukuza.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Data, Data cleansing

Mogale City Local Municipality

Bids are invited for the appointment of a suitably qualified service provider for the hosting, maintenance and technical support of its website for a period of three years.

Tender no: SMS (CC&CC) 01/2022

Information: Adrian Amod, Tel: (011) 951 2586, E-mail: andrian.amod@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Support and maintenance

The city wishes to set up a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general forensic investigation services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MMM (IA) 03/2022

Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Forensics, Security, Consulting

Saldanha Bay Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the provision of fraud and corruption hotline services for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: SBM 36/21/22

Information: M Hermanus, Tel: (022) 701 7111, E-mail: marius.hermanus@sbm.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre

Kouga Municipality

The municipality requires a service provider for the provision of a prepaid water and electricity vending system that is compliant with the Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) and can integrate to the revenue management system to administratively manage and control water and electricity prepayment from inception until 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 95/2022

Information: J du Toit, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, STS, Water

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

A service provider is sought that is accredited with SAGE 300 People.

Tender no: WRSCM-2022/2023-0001

Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Professional services

Department of Labour

The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide professional ICT resources to provide support and maintenance to the existing and new systems of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for the period of 24 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jul – E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.

Tender no: UIF1/2022

Information: Phiwa Makanda, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

Proposals are invited for a panel of service providers for the provision of IT services and skills for SITA and government departments for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Jul – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 1183-2022

Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: (012) 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 29 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance

SITA is advertising for the design, supply, and installation of structured network switching infrastructure on behalf of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities with maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2599_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 28 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking

SITA wishes to procure firewalls and licenses including maintenance and support for the Department of Science and Innovation for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2592-2022

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

­Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Procurement of electronic data interfacing (EDI) with switching provider to Medical Aids is also sought for 36 months.

Tender no: RFB 2596_2022

Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Electronic data interfacing, EDI, Switching

SITA is also advertising for the replacement of the mainframes in the Numerus Data Centre for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: RFB 2584/2022

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Mainframes

North West Housing Corporation

Bids are invited for the development and management of a data management system (application) utilised for land audit and asset verification for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: NWHC 04/2022

Information: Kamogelo Segapo, Tel: (018) 110 0761, E-mail: kbsegapo@nwhc.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software development, Knowledge management, Data management

Public Protector South Africa

A service provider is sought to supply, deliver, deploy and support the following hardware solutions: storage and servers; backup solution and the configuration of a hyper-v cluster and VM migrations.

Tender no:PPSA 003/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

­Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Storage, Backup, Hyper-v, Support and maintenance

PPSA also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver, deploy, support and configure Dell network switches.

Tender no: PPSA 004/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

­Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision and management of voice and internet data services for the period of three years.

Tender no: PPSA 006/2022

Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Data, Internet

KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College

A suitable service provider is soughtto supply the college with 50 laptops.

Tender no: KZNCETC 03/2022

Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 20 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Midvaal Local Municipality

The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electrical pre-paid meters, range extenders and field interrogator units on an as and when required basis from the date of award to 30 June 2025.

Tender no: 8/2/2/361 (2022-2025)

Information: Engineering services official, Tel: (016) 360 7530, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, STS, Pre-paid, Vending, Smart meters, Electricity

National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications

Bids are invited for the licensing, supply, installation, configuring and support of an integrated regulatory operational solution including support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.

Compulsory briefing: 15 Jul – Online.

Tender no: NRCS 001-2022/2023

Information: Ambition Manabile, Tel: (012) 482 8921, E-mail: ambition.manabile@nrcs.org.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance

Central Energy Fund

The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a business performance reporting system and support over a period of 36 months.

Tender no: BPR/06/2022

Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Reporting, Business intelligence, Support and maintenance

National School of Government

The NSG requires provision of printing services for a period of three years.

Tender no: NSG/BID/03/2022/2023

Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging

Petroleum AgencySA

Bids are invited for the provision of virtual desktop infrastructure.

Tender no: PASA-T-2023-03

Information: Sipho Masemola, Tel: (021) 819 7755, E-mail: masemolas@petroleumagencysa.com.

Closing date: 1 Aug 2022

Tags: Hardware, Software, Virtualisation

Transnet National Ports Authority

The authority is advertising for the provision of services for the renewal and support of IBM Spectrum Protect software licenses for TNPA’s head office for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: TNPA/2022/04/0317/RFP

Information:Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: (041) 507 8629, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.

Closing date: 28 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance

Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mpumalanga

The province requests proposals for the appointment of one or more service providers for development, implementation and maintenance of municipal monitoring and support IT systems for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: CGT/091/22/MP

Information: A Marsh, Tel: (013) 766 1747, E-mail: AMarsh@mpg.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality

Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for 36 months.

Tender no: 1i-4470

Information: Bulelani Koti, Tel: (031) 322 9528, E-mail: bulelani.koti@durban.gov.za.

Closing date: 15 Jul 2022

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance

City of Cape Town

Bids are invited for the provisioning and support of Mitel and data voiceequipment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Jul – Link.

Tender no: 16S/2022/23

Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2022

Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Voice, Data, Telephony, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance

A service provider is sought for the implementation of a neighbourhood watch application solution for neighbourhood watches and similar organisations.

Tender no: 380S/2021/22

Information: Aldred Charles, Tel: 083 399 2946, E-mail: Aldred.Charles@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software development

The metro also requires supply, install and maintenance of a productivity solution.

Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Skype Link.

Tender no: 386S/2021/22

Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 10 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Productivity, Support and maintenance

Centlec SOC LTD

The entity is re-advertising for suitable service providers to support and maintain the existing on-line prepayment vending system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: Re Advert RFP46/2022

Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Aug 2022

Tags: Services, Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity

Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of smart energy meters with their associated communication modems (SIM chip) as detailed in the specification for a period of 36 months. The bidder should also supply and deliver separate communications modem (SIM chip) that will be compatible to the existing meters on Centlec’s network.

Tender no: CD41/2022

Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Smart meters, Electricity, Vending, Pre-paid, SIM

Eskom

Gas power plant modelling software, subscription license and user training is sought for five years.

Tender no: MWP1436CX

Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za. Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Training and eLearning, Modelling

Eskom is advertising for provision of Mobility Service Suite maintenance and support.

Tender no: MWP1312CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance

The utility wishes to procure a contract management solution.

Tender no: MWP1452CX

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 8 Aug 2022

Tags: Software, Contract management

Provision of Maximo level 3 support is required on an as-and-when required basis for a period of three years.

Tender no: MWP1433CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the preparation of a GRAP and MSCOA compliant fixed asset register for three years and the installation of MSCOA and GRAP compliant system software.

Tender no: SCM39/06/2022

Information: X Mabele, Tel: (045) 807 2000, E-mail: xmabele@enochmgijima.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Jul 2022

Tags: Software

West Rand District Municipality

Thedistrict is looking for a service provider for an integrated financialmanagement system (IFMS) with support and maintenance for a period of fiveyears.

Tender no: WR/CORP/06/22

Information: T.H Sebelebele, Tel: (011) 411 5040, E-mail: hsebelebele@wrdm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS, Services, Support and maintenance

Competition Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a panel of digital and/or technical and/or IT forensic experts for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RFB0106/2223

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: tenders@compcom.co.za.

Closing date: 25 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security

Sentech Limited

Bids are invited for the framework agreement for the appointment of service providers into a panel of forensic investigative services for a period of three years.

Tender no: SENT-007-2022-23

Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.

Closing date: 26 Jul 2022

Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Security