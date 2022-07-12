ICT tenders: SITA targets services
The services sector is back in the spotlight this week as the State IT Agency (SITA) comes to the market with a transversal tender for IT services and skills.
In its tender documentation, the agency explains: “Government has an urgent need to procure IT services and skills”.
The tender is not all-encompassing, says SITA, and some services may have been purposefully excluded to avoid duplication with other tenders and contracts. Only the following services are specifically targeted:
- ICT management services
- Business planning and development
- Business solutions delivery services
- Information security services
- Business solution implementation services
- Applications development service
- ICT services support management
- Data centre services
- Communication network
- LAN and desktop
- Planning and organisation
The new contract, RFB 1183-2022, will replace the 2014 transversal tender and run for a period of five years. A non-compulsory briefing will take place 18 July and interested parties have until 29 July to submit their bids.
Elsewhere in the issue, software demand returns to the top of the list with advertisements increasing to 72 from 67. Services sees a drop to 68 opportunities as does hardware which declines by 10 to 30 requests. The telecommunications sector remains stable at 12 invitations.
New tenders
Sarah Baartman District Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality invites proposals for provision and support of internet services with SIP trunk capability with mobile PBX, mobile data services, Office 365 (or equivalent) and firewall management.
Compulsory briefing: 15 Jul
Tender no: BID NO. 17/2022
Information: Chuma Mabindla, Tel: (041) 508 7054, E-mail: cmabindla@sbdm.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Telecommunications, Software, Internet, Mobile, Data, Support and maintenance
Bitou Municipality
Bids are invited for the provision of operational ICT maintenance, support, services, equipment and software renewals.
Non-compulsory briefing: 21 Jul – on site or virtual.
Tender no: SCM/2023/01/CORP
Information: Athi Mqikwa, Tel: (044) 501 3411, E-mail: amqikwa@plett.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Managed services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
National Prosecuting Authority
Bids are invited for Veritas Backup Exec and Endpoint CommVault backup licences renewal including maintenance.
Tender no: NPA 03-22/23
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Security, Back-up, Support and maintenance
The authority is also advertising for the renewal of web, mobile and email filtering solution including licensing, maintenance and support services for a period of three years.
Tender no: NPA 02-22/23
Information: Khayakazi Zaki, Tel: (012) 845 6478, E-mail: tenders@npa.gov.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Filtering, E-mail, Mobile, Support and maintenance
Road Accident Fund
The RAF invites experienced, suitably qualified service providers to provide datacentre hosting (MPLS), wide area network (WAN) connectivity and Internet services (DIA) for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RAF/2022/00008
Information: Tshiamo Motitswe, Tel: (012) 429 5645, E-mail: Tshiamomo@raf.co.za.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, MPLS, Networking, Wide area network, Internet, Services, WAN
South African Weather Service
SAWS wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a document storage and data archiving solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: SAWS-281/22
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Document management, Data archiving
A service provider is sought to provide a hosted VoIP (voice over internet protocol) solution for a period of five years.
Compulsory briefing: 19 Jul – Virtual.
Tender no: SAWS-301/22
Information: Vusi Maditsi, Tel: (012) 367 6000, E-mail: bids@weathersa.co.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Telecommunications, Voice over IP, VoIP, Telephony
Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited
ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for the supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of an air traffic flow management (ATFM) system to be deployed in the main ATC Centre at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg). The project will furthermore establish a disaster recovery platform (to be deployed in the FAOR SSS building) and a training simulation platform (at the ATNS Aviation Training Academy).
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP004/FY22.23/ATFM REPLACEMENT SYSTEM
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Sep 2022
Tags: Software, Aviation, Disaster Recovery
An experienced service provider is sought for the provision of information technology online research database and advisory services for period of 36 months.
Tender no: ATNS/IT/RFQ10/2022/23 _ADVISORY_SERVICES
Information: Thabo Maribe, Tel: (011) 607 1475, E-mail: Thabom@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Research and analysis
ATNS wishes to appoint a panel of five suppliers to supply and deliver CAATS computer hardware equipment for a period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP005/FY22.23/CAATS HARDWARE PANEL
Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Tel: 082 875 4809, E-mail: nokuthulasa@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing
An experienced service provider is sought for the implementation and deployment of the integrated fast time and ATC playback solution with support and maintenance and licensing for a period of five years.
Tender no: ATNS/RFP022/2022/23
Information: Andy Ngubane, Tel: (011) 607 1317, E-mail: andyN@atns.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Ekurhuleni West TVET College
The Gauteng institution wishes to appoint a service provider for the maintenance of network infrastructure and support services for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: EWCBID 09/2022
Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
Supply and delivery of laptops is also sought.
Tender no: EWCBID 10/2022
Information: Gift Matjomane, Tel: (011) 323 1600, E-mail: giftma@ewc.edu.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Transnet SOC Ltd
Proposals are invited for the supply, delivery and commissioning of servers for Transnet at the port of Saldanha, as a once off supply.
Non-compulsory briefing: 19 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: TPT/2022/05/0120/3024/RFP
Information: Thabile Zuma, Tel: (031) 681 7850, E-mail: thabile.zuma@transnet.net.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Servers
An off-the shelf automated research and analytics tool is sought that uses AI to source, consolidate and disseminate market information from various sources using the end user’s pre-defined search key words based on their research needs or requirements for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: CRAC-JHB-38195
Information: Brenda Baloyi, Tel: (011) 584 0662, E-mail: Brenda.Baloyi@transnet.net.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, AI, Analytics, Automation
uThukela Water (Pty) Ltd
The KZN organisation is advertising for provision of IT services.
Tender no: IT2023-BID/001
Information: Rakeen Dookie, Tel: (034) 328 5000; E-mail: rakeen.dookie@uthukelawater.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Aug 2022
Tags: Services
National Nuclear Regulator
The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a security information and event management (SIEM) system with cyber defence (cyber security) for a period of two years.
Tender no: NNRSCM-02-2022
Information: Sanelisiwe Mavundla or Lindiwe Nkosi, Tel: (012) 674 7100; E-mail: Lnkosi@nnr.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Cyber security, SIEM
Nkomazi Local Municipality
The Mpumalanga municipality is looking for a service provider to provide an automated folding machine and multifunctional printing machine for rental purposes on an operational lease for 36 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 15 Jul
Tender no: NKO 17/2022
Information: J Khoza, Tel: (013) 790 0386; E-mail: Jerry.Khoza@nkomazi.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Printing, Folding
Umgeni Water
A professional service provider is sought to undertake design and upgrade of Umgeni Water’s internet, intranet, extranet and boardpacks website. water
Compulsory briefing: 25 Jul
Tender no: 2022/020A
Information: Snenhlanhla Hlongwane, Tel: (033) 341 1099; E-mail: snenhlanhla.hlongwane@umgeni.co.za.
Closing date: 11 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Internet, Intranet, Extranet, Boardpack
Department of Human Settlements
The department is advertising terms of reference for the rental of audio-visual systems for its boardrooms for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: BID VA49/752
Information: Khazeka Maleka, Tel: (012) 444 9243; E-mail: khazeka.maleka@dhs.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Audio-visual
City of Tshwane
The Gauteng metro is advertising for the supply, support, upgrading and maintenance of a digital trunked radio communication system for a three-year period, as and when required.
Tender no: EED-02-2022-23
Information: Mokoena Thaba, Tel: (012) 358 5730, E-mail: mokoenat@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Digital, Radio
Bids are also invited for the support, supply and installation of substation multiplexing communication equipment on a three year period, as and when required basis.
Tender no: EED 01-2022-23
Information: Sechaba Modisenyane, Tel: (012) 358 5727, E-mail: sechabam@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Networking, Multiplexing
The city wishes to appoint a panel of service providers to provide it with managed information technology security services for 36 months.
Tender no: GICT 04-2022-23
Information: Thembi Tshangela, Tel: (012) 358 3715, E-mail: thembits@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security
A service provider is required to manage, operate and maintain a fuel management system for a three year period.
Tender no: SS 01-2022-23
Information: Karabo Morake, Tel: (012) 358 0843, E-mail: karabomor@tshwane.gov.za.
Closing date: 12 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security
Independent Communications Authority of South Africa
ICASA is advertising for consultancy services to design and implement a multi-modular compliance monitoring system for a period of three years for development of the system and five years for ex-post development support on an 90/10 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation, 2017.
Compulsory briefing: 15 Jul – Link, Meeting ID: 374 567 798 37, Passcode: TQTyDx.
Tender no: ICASA 27/2022
Information: David Molapo, Tel: (012) 568 3984, E-mail: DMolapo@icasa.org.za.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Software, Compliance
Dannhauser Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of 25 laptops for councillors.
Tender no: 22/02/2022
Information: Bheka Khanyile, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: bhekak@dannhauser.gov.za.
Closing date: 28 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
South African Maritime Safety Authority
SAMSA is looking for a service provider for the development of its enterprise architecture.
Tender no: SAMSA/047/2022/23
Information: Ivor Mothoane, Tel: (012) 366 2600, E-mail: imothoane@samsa.org.za.
Closing date: 4 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Enterprise architecture
Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality
The Limpopo municipality is advertising for the supply, delivery and maintenance of multifunctional printers for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: FTM/T23/21/22
Information: R Mogodi, Tel: (013) 231 1000, E-mail: rrmogodi@ftlm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Imaging, Printing, Services, Support and maintenance
Moretele Local Municipality
A professional service provider is sought for the provision and embedding of an automated performance management system for period of 36 months.
Tender no: MLM/PMS/SYSTEM/22-25
Information: J. Mothapo, Tel: (012) 716 1300, E-mail: jonathan.mothapo@moretele.gov.za.
Cosing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Performance management, Automation
Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority
Sasseta is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to supply, deliver and deploy an electronic meeting management solution and related portals.
Tender no: RFP/SASSETA/21221005/1
Information: Lebo Hlombe, E-mail: scm04@sasseta.org.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Video conferencing, Portals, Electronic meetings
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
Bids are invited for the renewal of Trend Micro antivirus licences for a period of three years with software maintenance and support.
Tender no: dtic 02/22-23
Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Antivirus, Services, Support and maintenance
The department wishes to renew Solarwinds network monitoring solution licenses with maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: dtic 03/22-23
Information: Erica Dennis, Tel: (012) 394 5539, E-mail: Edennis@thedtic.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Transport, Eastern Cape
The province wishes to procure professional services for the programme management and support of the road asset management system (RAMS) including operational requirements for a period of three years.
Compulsory briefing: 20 Jul
Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0010
Information: Siyabonga Ndlela, Tel: (043) 604 7435, E-mail: Siyabonga.ndlela@ectransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting
Network cabling services are also sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: SCMU10-22/23-0008
Information: Akhona Mazwana, Tel: (043) 604 7429, E-mail: akhona.mazwana@ectransport.gov.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
A service provider is sought to render maintenance of Hexagon software licences and the customised requirements for the geoportal for a three year period (2022-2025 for the Chief Directorate: National Geo-Spatial Information).
Compulsory briefing: 18 Jul – Virtual.
Tender no: SSC WC 06 (2022/2023) DALRRD
Information: Lincoln Mathebula, Tel: (021) 409 0523, E-mail: lincoln.mathebula@dalrrd.gov.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Software development
National Research Foundation
The Meerkat Extension project requires supply, delivery and support of the telescope LAN receptor ethernet switches and interconnect over a period of five years.
Tender no: NRF/SARAO SDIG/15/2022-23
Information: Scarre Celliers, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: scelliers@sarao.ac.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, LAN, Ethernet, Interconnect, Support and maintenance
Senqu Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for new laptops and IT equipment.
Tender no: 45/2021-2022T
Information: L Booi, Tel: (051) 603 1318, E-mail: booile@senqu.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Provincial Treasury, Gauteng
The province requires configuration and implementation of accounts payable robotic and cognitive process automation.
Compulsory briefing: 22 Jul
Tender no: GT/GPT/058/2022
Information: Wilson Mudau, Tel: (011) 689 6142, E-mail: wilson.mudau3@gauteng.gov.za.
Closing date: 19 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Automation
Development Bank of Southern Africa
The DBSA is looking for a service provider that can implement an integrated spatial information system for the IPP office. KFW work package: kfwwp02.
Tender no: RFP 105/2022
Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software
Bids are invited from service providers wishing to join the technical advisory panel of the Infrastructure Fund for a period five years.
Tender no: RFP131/2022
Information: Vusi Kunene, Tel: (011) 313 3518, E-mail: VusiSCM@dbsa.org.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services
Nkangala District Municipality
The Mpumalanga district wishes to appoint a service provider for provisioning of district-wide ICT disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: 118326
Information: B Nkosi, Tel: (013) 249 2055, E-mail: nkosibs@nkangaladm.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Managed services, Security, Disaster recovery, DRaaS, Disaster recovery-as-a-service
Services Sector Education and Training Authority
Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT infrastructure.
Tender no: PROC T627
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited to join a panel of approved service providers for the provisioning of ICT professional services, software, licenses, related support and maintenance as and when required for Services Seta’s ICT applications.
Tender no: PROC T628
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Software licensing, Professional services, Support and maintenance
The authority also wishes to appoint a service provider for the development of a business continuity plan.
Tender no: PROC T624
Information: Conny Mathebula, Tel: (011) 276 9621, E-mail: connym@serviceseta.org.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, business continuity, Security
Abaqulusi Local Municipality
The KZN municipality is calling for bids for provision of a traffic management system for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: 8/2/1/402
Information: TS Mthembu, Tel: (034) 982 2133, E-mail: tsmthembu@abaqulusi.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Aug 2022
Tags: Software
South African Bureau of Standards
The SABS requires an enterprise resource planning solution.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFP 20592
Information: Luvuyo Tshabalala, Tel: (012) 428 6225, E-mail: Luvuyo.Tshabalala@sabs.co.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Enterprise resource planning, ERP
Nquthu Local Municipality
The KwaZulu-Natal municipality invites proposals for the supply, installation and management of standard transfer specification (STS) compliant prepayment vending system, 3rd party vending services, kiosk vending services and TID rollover implementation for the period of 36 months.
Tender no: NQULM28/2021-2022
Information: MKG Mahlangu, Tel: (034) 271 6100, E-mail: wsibiya@nquthu.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity, Kiosk, TID, Managed services
Broadband Infraco SOC
Proposals are requested for the appointment of multiple service providers to provide layer 2 connectivity services in various local municipalities in the Pixley Ka Seme District in the Northern Cape and the O.R Tambo District in the Eastern Cape, for a period of two years.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Microsoft Teams, Link.
Tender no: INF/TEN: 0287
Information: Barbara Khambule, Tel: (011) 235 1605, E-mail: Barbara.Khambule@infraco.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications
Cape Winelands District Municipality
The municipality is looking for all-inclusive maintenance agreements for various digital copiers and multi-functional devices for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: T 2022/061
Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing
Internet services are sought for the Cape Winelands District Municipality‘s facilities in the towns of Stellenbosch, Worcester and Robertson for the period ending 30 June 2024.
Tender no: T 2022/067
Information: Abdul Gabier, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: agabier@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Internet, ISP
The region also requires supply, delivery, installation and commissioning of six digital colour copiers/multi-functional devices together with all-inclusive three-year maintenance agreements for the period ending 30 June 2025.
Tender no: T 2022/055
Information: Karina Smit, Tel: 086 126 5263, E-mail: elmine@capewinelands.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Printing
The Innovation Hub Management Centre
The organisation is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of a hosted voice telecommunication systems with maintenance and support contract for a period of 36 months.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Link.
Tender no: TIHMC/2022/06
Information: Fulufhelo Ravele, Tel: (012) 844 0074, E-mail: fravele@theinnovationhub.com.
Closing date: 27 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hosting, Telephony, Voice, Services, Support and maintenance
Pixley Ka Seme District Municipality
The Northern Cape district is re-advertising for an automated risk management and internal audit software system.
Tender no: TD 04/2022
Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 27Jul 2022
Tags: Software
Provision of various web-based electronic management systems and related consulting activities are also sought.
Tender no: TD 06/2022
Information: Desmond Mqhum, Tel: (053) 631 0891, E-mail: dmqhum@pksdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 27Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services, Consulting
South African Broadcasting Corporation Limited
The broadcaster is advertising for the deployment of a cloud-based solution to duplicate, playout and distribute five of SABC’s television channels for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFP/TVO/2022/29
Information: Thandeka, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Hosting, Cloud-computing, Streaming
Provision of a customer interaction manager system including maintenance is required for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/25
Information: Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 21 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, CRM, Services, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the maintenance and support of Symantec Endpoint Security complete solution for a period of five years.
Tender no: RFP/IT/2022/31
Information: Israel, Tel: (011) 714 4644, E-mail: Tenderqueries@sabc.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance
Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality
The North West district is advertising for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for a period of three years on as and when required basis.
Tender no: NMMDM 21/22/24 CRSS
Information: R. Mogotsi, Tel: (018) 381 9400, E-mail: mogotsir@nmmdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 4 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance
Ezemvelo KwaZulu-Natal Wildlife
Bids are invited for the development and maintenance of a website and associated services over a three year period.
Tender no: EKZNW 06/2022/23
Information: Mthokozisi Phoswa, Tel: (033) 845 1733, E-mail: Mthokozisi.phoswa@kznwildife.com.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Websites, Internet, Services
National Student Financial Aid Scheme
NSFAS is advertising for procurement of managed public cloud services for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: SCMN001/2022
Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.
Closing date: 5 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Managed services, Cloud computing
Department of International Relations and Cooperation
DIRCO wishes to appoint a service provider(s) to design, implement, maintain and support an enterprise digitisation and content management solution for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jul – Virtual.
Tender no: DIRCO: 01-2022/23
Information: Sello Molekoa, Tel: (012) 351 0362, E-mail: molekoas@dirco.gov.za.
Closing date: 2 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Content management, Digital, Digitisation
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of printers and ICT peripherals on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW13/21
Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging, Peripherals
Supply and delivery of computer desktops and laptops are also sought on an as-and-when required basis for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT12/21
Information: Omar Mukhta, Tel: (011) 688 6543, E-mail: omar.mukhta@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 13 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Johannesburg Water
Provision of business support of the human resources SAP Payroll and information system is sought for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JW021/21CHR
Information: Marna Van Zyl, Tel: (011) 688 1491, E-mail: marna.vanzyle@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Payroll
The company is looking for a service provider to supply and implement a water prepayment vending system including software licences, maintenance, support and professional services for the system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: JWIT002/22
Information: John Sangweni, Tel: (011) 688 6575, E-mail: john.sangweni@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Pre-paid, Vending, Software licensing, Water, Utilities
Supply of software licences for design and CAD drawing software is required for a period of three years.
Tender no: JW14303
Information: Nhlanhla Nkosi, Tel: (011) 688 1632, E-mail: nhlanhla.nkosi@jwater.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing
Kwadukuza Municipality
Bids are invited for data cleansing.
Tender no: MN 32-2022
Information: C Pereira, Tel: (032) 437 5297, E-mail: chimenep@kwadukuza.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Data, Data cleansing
Mogale City Local Municipality
Bids are invited for the appointment of a suitably qualified service provider for the hosting, maintenance and technical support of its website for a period of three years.
Tender no: SMS (CC&CC) 01/2022
Information: Adrian Amod, Tel: (011) 951 2586, E-mail: andrian.amod@mogalecity.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Internet, Hosting, Support and maintenance
The city wishes to set up a panel of registered and experienced service providers to provide general forensic investigation services on an as and when required basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: MMM (IA) 03/2022
Information: Khadija Vahed, Tel: (011) 668 0707, E-mail: khadija.vahed@mogalecity.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Forensics, Security, Consulting
Saldanha Bay Municipality
The Western Cape municipality is advertising for the provision of fraud and corruption hotline services for the period 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.
Tender no: SBM 36/21/22
Information: M Hermanus, Tel: (022) 701 7111, E-mail: marius.hermanus@sbm.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Contact centre, Call centre
Kouga Municipality
The municipality requires a service provider for the provision of a prepaid water and electricity vending system that is compliant with the Standard Transfer Specifications (STS) and can integrate to the revenue management system to administratively manage and control water and electricity prepayment from inception until 30 June 2025.
Tender no: 95/2022
Information: J du Toit, Tel: (042) 200 2200, E-mail: tenders@kouga.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Vending, Pre-paid, Electricity, STS, Water
Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority
A service provider is sought that is accredited with SAGE 300 People.
Tender no: WRSCM-2022/2023-0001
Information: Dawn Prince, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: dprince@wrseta.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Professional services
Department of Labour
The department wishes to appoint a service provider to provide professional ICT resources to provide support and maintenance to the existing and new systems of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for the period of 24 months.
Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Jul – E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.
Tender no: UIF1/2022
Information: Phiwa Makanda, Tel: (012) 337 1679, E-mail: UIFTenders@labour.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Support and maintenance
State Information Technology Agency
Proposals are invited for a panel of service providers for the provision of IT services and skills for SITA and government departments for a period of five years.
Non-compulsory briefing: 18 Jul – Microsoft Teams.
Tender no: RFB 1183-2022
Information: Lunathi Mqalo, Tel: (012) 482 2665, E-mail: lunathi.mqalo@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 29 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Managed services, Support and maintenance
SITA is advertising for the design, supply, and installation of structured network switching infrastructure on behalf of the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities with maintenance and support for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2599_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 28 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking
SITA wishes to procure firewalls and licenses including maintenance and support for the Department of Science and Innovation for a period of three years.
Tender no: RFB 2592-2022
Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: Andisiwe.Kunaka@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Security, Software licensing, Support and maintenance
Procurement of electronic data interfacing (EDI) with switching provider to Medical Aids is also sought for 36 months.
Tender no: RFB 2596_2022
Information: Procurement HelpDesk, Tel: 080 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Electronic data interfacing, EDI, Switching
SITA is also advertising for the replacement of the mainframes in the Numerus Data Centre for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: RFB 2584/2022
Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: Shalati.Mabunda@sita.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Mainframes
North West Housing Corporation
Bids are invited for the development and management of a data management system (application) utilised for land audit and asset verification for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: NWHC 04/2022
Information: Kamogelo Segapo, Tel: (018) 110 0761, E-mail: kbsegapo@nwhc.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software development, Knowledge management, Data management
Public Protector South Africa
A service provider is sought to supply, deliver, deploy and support the following hardware solutions: storage and servers; backup solution and the configuration of a hyper-v cluster and VM migrations.
Tender no:PPSA 003/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Servers, Storage, Backup, Hyper-v, Support and maintenance
PPSA also wishes to appoint a service provider to supply, deliver, deploy, support and configure Dell network switches.
Tender no: PPSA 004/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Hardware, Networking, Support and maintenance
Bids are invited for the provision and management of voice and internet data services for the period of three years.
Tender no: PPSA 006/2022
Information: Mcathy Ramosibudi, Tel: (012) 366 7014, E-mail: McathyR@pprotect.org.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Voice, Data, Internet
KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College
A suitable service provider is soughtto supply the college with 50 laptops.
Tender no: KZNCETC 03/2022
Information: Nelisiwe Kumalo, Tel: (031) 305 4363, E-mail: NKumalo@kzn.cetc.edu.za.
Closing date: 20 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility
Midvaal Local Municipality
The municipality is advertising for the supply and delivery of electrical pre-paid meters, range extenders and field interrogator units on an as and when required basis from the date of award to 30 June 2025.
Tender no: 8/2/2/361 (2022-2025)
Information: Engineering services official, Tel: (016) 360 7530, E-mail: tenders@midvaal.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, STS, Pre-paid, Vending, Smart meters, Electricity
National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications
Bids are invited for the licensing, supply, installation, configuring and support of an integrated regulatory operational solution including support and maintenance for a period of 24 months.
Compulsory briefing: 15 Jul – Online.
Tender no: NRCS 001-2022/2023
Information: Ambition Manabile, Tel: (012) 482 8921, E-mail: ambition.manabile@nrcs.org.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Support and maintenance
Central Energy Fund
The CEF wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of a business performance reporting system and support over a period of 36 months.
Tender no: BPR/06/2022
Information: Mkhulu Skhosana, Tel: (010) 201 4793, E-mail: wellems@cefgroup.co.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Reporting, Business intelligence, Support and maintenance
National School of Government
The NSG requires provision of printing services for a period of three years.
Tender no: NSG/BID/03/2022/2023
Information: Anet de Beer, Tel: (012) 441 6000, E-mail: Annetha.debeer@thensg.gov.za.
Closing date: 22 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Imaging
Petroleum AgencySA
Bids are invited for the provision of virtual desktop infrastructure.
Tender no: PASA-T-2023-03
Information: Sipho Masemola, Tel: (021) 819 7755, E-mail: masemolas@petroleumagencysa.com.
Closing date: 1 Aug 2022
Tags: Hardware, Software, Virtualisation
Transnet National Ports Authority
The authority is advertising for the provision of services for the renewal and support of IBM Spectrum Protect software licenses for TNPA’s head office for a period of 12 months.
Tender no: TNPA/2022/04/0317/RFP
Information:Tshegofatso Shaku, Tel: (041) 507 8629, E-mail: Tshegofatso.Shaku@transnet.net.
Closing date: 28 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Support and maintenance
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mpumalanga
The province requests proposals for the appointment of one or more service providers for development, implementation and maintenance of municipal monitoring and support IT systems for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: CGT/091/22/MP
Information: A Marsh, Tel: (013) 766 1747, E-mail: AMarsh@mpg.gov.za.
Closing date: 27 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Ethekwini Metropolitan Municipality
Bids are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of network cabling for 36 months.
Tender no: 1i-4470
Information: Bulelani Koti, Tel: (031) 322 9528, E-mail: bulelani.koti@durban.gov.za.
Closing date: 15 Jul 2022
Tags: Hardware, Networking, Services, Support and maintenance
City of Cape Town
Bids are invited for the provisioning and support of Mitel and data voiceequipment.
Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Jul – Link.
Tender no: 16S/2022/23
Information: Abubakr Saban, Tel: (021) 400 9045, E-mail: Abubakr.Saban@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 16 Aug 2022
Tags: Telecommunications, Hardware, Software, Voice, Data, Telephony, Internet, Services, Support and maintenance
A service provider is sought for the implementation of a neighbourhood watch application solution for neighbourhood watches and similar organisations.
Tender no: 380S/2021/22
Information: Aldred Charles, Tel: 083 399 2946, E-mail: Aldred.Charles@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software development
The metro also requires supply, install and maintenance of a productivity solution.
Compulsory briefing: 14 Jul – Skype Link.
Tender no: 386S/2021/22
Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.
Closing date: 10 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Productivity, Support and maintenance
Centlec SOC LTD
The entity is re-advertising for suitable service providers to support and maintain the existing on-line prepayment vending system for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: Re Advert RFP46/2022
Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.
Closing date: 3 Aug 2022
Tags: Services, Software, Pre-paid, Vending, Electricity
Bids are invited for the supply and delivery of smart energy meters with their associated communication modems (SIM chip) as detailed in the specification for a period of 36 months. The bidder should also supply and deliver separate communications modem (SIM chip) that will be compatible to the existing meters on Centlec’s network.
Tender no: CD41/2022
Information: Palesa Makhele, Tel: (051) 412 2753, E-mail: Palesa.makhele@centlec.co.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Smart meters, Electricity, Vending, Pre-paid, SIM
Eskom
Gas power plant modelling software, subscription license and user training is sought for five years.
Tender no: MWP1436CX
Information: Violet Beetha, Tel: (011) 800 3012, E-mail: BeethaVM@eskom.co.za. Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Software licensing, Services, Training and eLearning, Modelling
Eskom is advertising for provision of Mobility Service Suite maintenance and support.
Tender no: MWP1312CX
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Mobility, Services, Support and maintenance
The utility wishes to procure a contract management solution.
Tender no: MWP1452CX
Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: mhlongh@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 8 Aug 2022
Tags: Software, Contract management
Provision of Maximo level 3 support is required on an as-and-when required basis for a period of three years.
Tender no: MWP1433CX
Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: (011) 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.
Closing date: 19 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance
Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality
The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the preparation of a GRAP and MSCOA compliant fixed asset register for three years and the installation of MSCOA and GRAP compliant system software.
Tender no: SCM39/06/2022
Information: X Mabele, Tel: (045) 807 2000, E-mail: xmabele@enochmgijima.gov.za.
Closing date: 18 Jul 2022
Tags: Software
West Rand District Municipality
Thedistrict is looking for a service provider for an integrated financialmanagement system (IFMS) with support and maintenance for a period of fiveyears.
Tender no: WR/CORP/06/22
Information: T.H Sebelebele, Tel: (011) 411 5040, E-mail: hsebelebele@wrdm.gov.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Software, ERP, IFMS, Services, Support and maintenance
Competition Commission
The commission wishes to appoint a panel of digital and/or technical and/or IT forensic experts for a period of 36 months.
Tender no: RFB0106/2223
Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 394 3200, E-mail: tenders@compcom.co.za.
Closing date: 25 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Digital, Security
Sentech Limited
Bids are invited for the framework agreement for the appointment of service providers into a panel of forensic investigative services for a period of three years.
Tender no: SENT-007-2022-23
Information: Amukelani or Norman, Tel: (011) 471 4400, E-mail: TenderA@sentech.co.za.
Closing date: 26 Jul 2022
Tags: Services, Professional services, Consulting, Forensics, Security