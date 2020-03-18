ICT tenders: New fiscal readiness

With the financial year coming to a close at the end of the month, the public sector is preparing to start off the 2020/21 season with a bang.

Hardware is favoured this week with a slant towards networking and telephony. Software and services receive equal interest with eight requests each.

Moving to the close of the bulletin, this week's issue sees five cancellations most of which are re-advertised by the Electoral Commission in the main body. Awards remain low-key with just two tender contracts being announced.

New tenders

Department of Higher Education and Training, Western Cape

West Coast College invites tenders for the supply and delivery of desktop computers.

Tender no: WCC- DC- 2020

Information: Technical: Jason van der Heiden, Tel: (022) 482 1143, E-mail: jvdheiden@westcoastcollege.co.za. General: Myrna Parenzee, Tel: (022) 482 1143, E-mail: mparenzee@westcoastcollege.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Department of Social Development, Limpopo

Request for supply, installation and configuration of cabling, hardware infrastructure and a wireless solution for Limpopo Department of Social Development (Vhembe District).

Tender no: RFB 2098/ 2019

Information: Pitsi Mashamaite, Tel: (015) 291 8012, E-mail: Pitsi.Mashamaite@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Wireless

Electoral Commission

The IEC is advertising for a vulnerability assessment scanner.

Note: All services providers that wish to render goods/services to the Electoral Commission must self-register on the National Treasury Central Suppliers Database (CSD) at www.csd.gov.za.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: 0010429466

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga or Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5589/5473, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za, gwadisos@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Security

The commission also requires mono workgroup printers.

Note: Bids received will be evaluated in respect of the evaluation criteria as set out in the bid documentation as provided for in the Preferential Procurement Regulations, 2017. All services providers that wish to render goods/services to the Electoral Commission must self-register on the National Treasury Central Suppliers Database (CSD) at www.csd.gov.za.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: 0010429464

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga or Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5589/5473, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za, gwadisos@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Printing



Mobile projectors are also sought.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: 0010429465

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga or Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5589/5473, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za, gwadisos@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Audio-visual

The IEC is also looking for GIS workstations.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: 0010429467

Information: Technical: Libisi Maphanga or Siviwe Gwadiso, Tel: (012) 622 5589/5473, E-mail: maphangal@elections.org.za, gwadisos@elections.org.za. General: Vincent Qwabe, Tel: (012) 622 5700.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, GIS

National Health Laboratory Service

The organisation is calling for the supply and implementation of a content platform system for data protection on NHLS and mobile devices including maintenance and services for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: RFB162/ 19/ 20

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Content management, Data protection, Services, Support and maintenance

The NHLS also requires supply and implementation of Cisco network switches and firewalls, including renewal of Smartnet for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: RFB175/ 19/ 20

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: (011) 555 0595, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@nhls.ac.za.

Closing date: 8 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Networking, Software, Security

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, KwaZulu-Natal

The department wishes to appoint a reputable service provider to assess the current ICT environment and develop policies and strategies to improve ICT, design and support the implementation of the future ICT state.

Tender no: ZNB 4327/ 19A

Information: Technical: K Dlamini, Cell: 082 884 0411. General: N Makaula, Tel: (033) 355 9109, E-mail: nozizwe.makaula@kzndard.gov.za.

Closing date: 2 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Consulting

Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, North West

The department is looking for a service provider to lease, install and provide support and maintenance for VOIP telephone systems as well as switchboard systems at the following offices: NWPSSC Mega City Mmabatho; Bojanala District Office Rustenburg; Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Office Vryburg; Ngaka Modidri Molema District Office Mafikeng; and Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Office Klerksdorp for a period of two years.

Compulsory briefing: 24 Mar

Tender no: NW- TEN02(016)19/20

Information: Technical: J Shabangu, Tel: (018) 388 7122, E-mail: jonas.shabangu@drdlr.gov.za. General: Limakatso Makooa, Tel: (018) 388 7198, E-mail: limakasto.makooa@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance, Telephony

A service provider is also sought to lease, install, provide support and maintenance of the PABX and telephone management system for the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Mar

Tender no: SSC WC 23 (2019/2020) DRDLR

Information: Technical: Jantjie Masombuka, Tel: (012) 312 8286/082 331 8523, E-mail: jantjies.masombuka@drdlr.gov.za. General: Sicelo Zwane, Tel: (021) 409 0605, E-mail: sicelo.zwane@drdlr.gov.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Services, Support and maintenance, Telephony

Gauteng Growth and Development Agency

Invitation for an open tender for the supply, installation, configuration and maintenance of core network equipment at Supplier Park Development Company SOC LTD, trading as Automotive Industry Development Centre, for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Mar

Tender no: AIDC_T08_2019/20

Information: Technical: Nhlanhla Themba, Tel: (012) 564 5001, Fax: (012) 564 5301, E-mail: nthemba@aidc.co.za. General: Mitta Mashishi, Tel: (012) 564 5001, Fax: (012) 564 5301, E-mail: mmashishi@aidc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Hardware, Telecommunications, Networking

Human Sciences Research Council

The HSRC seeks a service provider for outsourcing of enterprise risk management (ERM) for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Mar

Tender no: HSRC/ 15/ 2019/ 20

Information: Technical: Thulani Dlamini, Tel: (012) 302 2062, E-mail: tdlamini@hsrc.ac.za. General: Musawenkosi Tsibande, Tel: (012) 302 2362, E-mail: htsibande@hsrc.ac.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Enterprise risk management

Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency

ECRDA is advertising for the supply, installation and configuration of a server workloads backup solution.

Tender no: SCMU 16 – 2019/20

Information: Technical: S Masinga, Tel: (043) 703 6300, Fax: 086 544 1581, E-mail: masingas@ecrda.co.za. General: M Esben, Tel: (043) 703 6300, Fax: 086 544 1581, E-mail: esbenm@ecrda.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, Hardware, Server, Backup

The agency also requires an e-mail and archiving system.

Tender no: SCMU 17 – 2019/20

Information: Technical: S Masinga, Tel: (043) 703 6300, Fax: 086 544 1581, E-mail: masingas@ecrda.co.za. General: M Esben, Tel: (043) 703 6300, Fax: 086 544 1581, E-mail: esbenm@ecrda.co.za.

Closing date: 6 Apr 2020

Tags: Software, E-mail

Council for Geoscience

The council wishes to appoint a service provider to supply and maintain electromagnetic profile data processing, analysis, modelling and inversion software.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: CGS- 2019- 57F

Information: Frans Moshoeu, Tel: (012) 841 1250, E-mail: fmoshoeu@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 21 Apr 2020

Tags: Software

A service provider is also sought to offer off-site media storage services for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 31 Mar

Tender no: CGS- 2019- 054S

Information: Sasavona Chauke, Tel: (012) 841 1059, Fax: 086 679 3267, E-mail: schauke@geoscience.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Storage

Department of Mineral Resources

Invitation of bids for the appointment of a service provider with suitable skills and experience to provide DMRE with hosted telephone services (PABX), on premises server, switches, video conferencing, WiFi infrastructure, maintenance and support for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 19 Mar

Tender no: DMR/ 010/ 2019/ 20

Information: Technical: Cathy Leso, Tel: (012) 444 3402, E-mail: Cathy.Leso@dmr.gov.za. General: Lucia Nkhethoa, Tel: (012) 444 3778, E-mail: Lucia.Nkhethoa@dmr.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Mar 2020

Tags: Services, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Wi-Fi, Servers, Support and maintenance

Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority

The authority requires provision of printing services for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 25 Mar

Tender no: EWSETA/ RFP/ 04/2019

Information: Technical: Luxolo Magazi, Tel: (011) 274 4700, Fax: 086 696 0478, E-mail: scmadmin@eseta.org.za. General: Mpho Maphuti, Tel: (011) 274 4700, Fax: 086 696 0478, E-mail: scmadmin@eseta.org.za.

Closing date: 14 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Hardware, Printing

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to provide an enterprise project management system maintenance and migration services for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 23 Mar

Tender no: ICASA 06/ 2020

Information: Samuel Siziba, Tel: (012) 568 3629, E-mail: Ssiziba@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Apr 2020

Tags: Services, Software, Project management, Support and maintenance

Cancellations

National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications

Appointment of a service provider to provide information communications technology consulting services to the NRCS for a period of three years.

Tender no: NRCS 001- 2017/ 2018

Electoral Commission

GIS workstations.

Tender no: 0010393807

Mobile digital data projectors.

Tender no: 0010393808

Workgroup printers – mono (black & white) A4 LaserJet.

Tender no: 0010393872

Vulnerability assessment scanner.

Tender no: 0010402412

Results

Department of Public Service and Administration

Appointment of a service provider to provide ICT managed services helpdesk, desktop support, server administration and network management for a period of three years.

Tender no: DPSA004/ 2019

Successful bidder: Sizwe Africa IT Group (PTY) Ltd

Value: R9 878 953

Mining Qualifications Authority

Appointment of a service provider to support and manage the Automated Information Management System for: Workplace Skills Plan and Annual Training report submissions and approval process; Discretionary Grants application processes.

Tender no: MQA/ 03/ 19- 20

Successful bidder: Praxis Consulting (Pty)Ltd (subcontracting 25% of the contract to QI Solution)

Value: R3 230 580