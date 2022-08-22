Digital TV awareness campaign reaches WCape

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni (centre) and her delegation led a digital migration awareness campaign in the Western Cape.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) says it has intensified efforts to inform the public about digital migration, with its awareness campaign finally reaching the Western Cape.

The DCDT on Friday led the digital migration public awareness campaign in the Western Cape, to encourage community members to register for government-subsidised set-top boxes (STBs) and installation.

This comes after the department announced 30 September as the final cut-off date for qualifying households to register for the STBs required to switch from analogue to digital TV.

The DCDT has concluded the analogue switch-off of SABC TV transmitters in five provinces: Free State, Northern Cape, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

The provinces that have not been switched off are Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, joined by teams in the province, led the public awareness campaign at the Lwandle Community Hall in ward 86 in Strand, Cape Town.

The department indicates that town hall meetings, door-to-door engagements, partnership with broadcasters, traditional, local, provincial and national leadership, among others, form part of the campaign to raise awareness about the broadcasting digital migration programme.

“We’ll leave no stone unturned to call upon eligible indigent households to register before 30 September 2022,” it states.

Government has undertaken to assist indigent households that applied for STBs, which are required to convert digital broadcasting signals on analogue TV sets. Qualifying households − those with an income of R3 500 per month or less – are required to register for these devices at their nearest SA Post Office branch.

The department encourages households to visit their nearest post offices to apply or register here to receive the free government decoder and installation.