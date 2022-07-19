Prestigous West Coast Academic Medical Center Renews Six-Figure, Multi-Year Agreement For Privacy And Security Managed Services

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE American: CTEK), leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces a multi-year extension with a 500+ bed, academic medical center in California. Through this ongoing partnership, CynergisTek will provide this client with its signature Compliance Assist Partner Program (CAPP) service. This service is designed to provide consistent engagement through cybersecurity managed services such as an enterprise risk assessment, advisory services, interoperability security controls assessment, penetration testing, medical device assessment, and Vendor Security Management to assess and report on third-party risk.

CynergisTek’s team of experts will continue to assist this client in strengthening its overall risk management program, meeting compliance requirements, and achieving its goal of improving the overall maturity of its cybersecurity controls.

“We are excited about this long-term partnership because it allows us to demonstrate our value as an extension of our customers’ cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance teams. We look forward to continuing our partnership on the journey to increase the maturity of their cyber risk program, in an impactful way by assessing, validating, and advising on cybersecurity threats and helping to strengthen their programs as a whole,” said Dave Bailey, VP of Security Services at CynergisTek.

“This renewal marks more than a decade of service to this great institution and demonstrates the strong enduring partnerships we seek to build with our clients. Over the past 10 years working with this organization we have seen them invest significantly in improving their security posture and culture. This kind of organization wide commitment and effort to build a proactive program makes them the kind of partner we enjoy working with and serving,” said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek.