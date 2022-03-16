Why SMEs should invest in web hosting

SME business owners have to embrace technology and digitalisation to remain competitive. Having a website is an important part of this as your business will become accessible to a new pool of potential customers on the internet.

Web hosting is the starting point for a successful online presence, but for many small business owners, web hosting can have a big impact on budgets and growth. Finding the right hosting partner and package is key.

Get your business online simply

It’s important to understand your resource needs before selecting a web hosting package. If you expect a lot of incoming traffic (ie, visitors to your website) and require plenty of storage space, a dedicated server would be best. Small to medium businesses usually opt for xneelo’s shared hosting service, which includes email accounts, a traffic quota and storage space.

Although resources like processing power, memory and bandwidth are shared on a single server, shared web hosting is completely secure. You can read more about choosing the right hosting package here.

Once these foundational elements are in place, you can use a platform like WordPress or xneelo’s SiteBuilder to design your website yourself, or opt for a Managed WordPress website that includes starter sites, customizable themes and widgets, saving you the trouble of investing in website design and development.

An e-commerce website can be more cost-effective than a physical store

Many small businesses run their websites from home as the rental costs of brick and mortar premises are just not affordable in the early days. Your business website becomes your storefront where customers come to do business with you.

If you are planning on including an e-commerce option on your website, and you are using WordPress as your platform of choice, simply add a plugin like WooCommerce and a payment gateway like Yoco. Learn more about choosing the right payment gateway here.

The benefit of using the services of a specialist web hosting company is that you receive all the resources, expertise and support you need included with your plan.

Worry less about support and security

With xneelo, all web hosting packages include a free SSL/TLS certificate that ensures all communication between your website and your client’s browser is secure, DDoS protection against attacks on your website, a web application firewall that protects against the most common attacks, and the first month free protection with Cloudbric security.

Xneelo also offers dedicated customer support around the clock, to help you keep your business website running smoothly. In fact, our customer service team were the recipients of three Stevie awards in 2021 including Customer Service Department of the Year in the Consumer Products and Services category.

The end goal is to have a well-run website that you count on, without the added hassle of worrying about security and technical issues.

Give your small business the head-start it needs. Choose the right web hosting plan today with xneelo.