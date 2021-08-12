ICT tenders: SITA in action

Despite technical problems with the National Tender Bulletin and National Treasury's eTenders portal, the State IT Agency (SITA) has had a particularly active year on the tender front with numerous requests put out to tender. Unfortunately, little has been seen in terms of outcomes for these projects; however, this could be due to lack of platforms for publishing these notices.

Like the rest of government, SITA's tender advertisements went through a dip following the introduction of a new system for the eTender portal. Nevertheless, SITA is rebounding this week with six opportunities on offer from across government.

Broadband Infraco, however, is this week's biggest advertiser with nine invitations for bids and a single request for information. These notices are largely requests for various training courses for small numbers of participants.

Social services also offer opportunities of interest with the Department of Social Development looking for a service provider to develop and implement data warehouse and business intelligence solutions; and the South African Social Security Agency looking for provision of biometric, IAM and Social Relieve of Distress (SRD) system support and maintenance as well as a separate tender for the modernisation of its call centre.

Software interest continues to rebound and dominates the issue with 56 requests. The hardware sector will also be pleased to see 30 opportunities, while the services sector is slower to recover with 37 notices. The telecommunications sector is also well represented with 10 tenders on offer.

Moving to the end of the issue, this week we see a single notice advertised in the cancellations and awards sections respectively. As yet, National Treasury has not added a field for tender values to the new system.

New tenders

State Information Technology Agency

SITA invites bids for the design, implementation, and maintenance of an enterprise software solution for a period of two years with an additional three years post implementation support services for the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug - RSVP to Shalati.mabunda@sita.co.za.

Tender no: RFB 896

Information: Shalati Mabunda, Tel: (012) 482 2918, E-mail: shalati.mabunda@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Support and maintenance, Software development

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment requires renewal, upgrade, and purchase of new firewall appliances for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 902

Information: Andisiwe Kunaka, Tel: (012) 482 3293, E-mail: andisiwe.kunaka@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Security

Procurement of NGN Edge routers, peripherals with maintenance and support is sought for the Integrated Justice System VPN for a period of 60 months.

Tender no: RFB 877

Information: Mpho Ntswane, Tel: (012) 482 2127, E-mail: Mpho.ntswane@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Networking, Support and maintenance

The Government Communication and Information System requires Nintex Form Standard Perpetual license (once off), and three year’s annual software assurance for Nintex Forms and Workflow Standard for three servers.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Aug

Tender no: RFB 884

Information: Thembeka Mdwara, Tel: (012) 482 2780, E-mail: Thembeka.Mdwara@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing

Procurement of the legal research software with support services is sought for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 916

Information: Mafiwa Malebatja, Tel: (015) 291 8133, E-mail: Mafiwa.Malebatja@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Software

The KZN Department of the Premier requires renewal of Mimecast software licenses, including the maintenance and support for a period twelve months.

Tender no: RFB 909

Information: Procurement help desk, Tel: (080) 074 8222, E-mail: Tenders@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, E-mail, Security, Software licensing

Northlink TVET College

The Western Cape institution requires the supply of 400 laptops via an operational lease agreement.

Tender no: PUR 802/46

Information: Stephen Preston, Tel: (011) 545 0961, E-mail: Stephen.Preston@purcosa.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Limited

ATNS wishes to appoint a service provider for various computer hardware spares.

Tender no: ATNS/HO/RFP012/21.22/CAATS PROJECT

Information: Nokuthula Sangweni, Cell: 082 875 4809, E-mail: NokuthulaSa@atns.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing

Agrément South Africa

The organisation wishes to appoint a suitable service provider for the provision of an electronic board pack solution.

Tender no: ASA 02/2021

Information: Daniel Mamaregane, Tel: (012) 841 2735, E-mail: dmamaregane@agrement.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and training Authority

The authority wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of forensic investigations.

Tender no: MICT/SETA/FI/003/2021

Information: Tel: (011) 207 2600, E-mail: bidqueries@mict.org.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Forensics

National Treasury

National Treasury is looking for a service provider to migrate the provincial budget analysis reporting tool (Excel based models) to an integrated Web based application for a period of 12 months.

Tender no: NT016-2021

Information: Regard Lemmer or Rammusi Tsoai, Tel: (012) 315 5821, E-mail: Regard.Lemmer@Treasury.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Reporting, Internet, Cloud computing

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Proposals are requested for the supply of HP Synergy servers for mail service high availability.

Tender no: T07/07/2021

Information: Nikita Maharaj, Tel: (012) 686 0811, E-mail: Nmaharaj@landbank.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Servers

NamaKwa District Municipality

The Northern Cape municipality is looking for a service provider to review, analyse and update the rural roads asset management system.

Tender no: 10/2021

Information: Chaldon Osborne, Tel: (027) 712 8000, E-mail: chaldono@namakwa-dm.gov.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting, Software, Software development

Msinga Local Municipality

The local municipality requires printing services.

Tender no: MS/2021/2022/037/951/C

Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Hardware, Software, Printing

The lease of printing and photocopy machines is also sought.

Tender no: MS/2021/2022/036/951/C

Information: Thobani Thomas, Tel: (033) 493 8031, E-mail: thobani.buthelezi@umsinga.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Printing, Imaging

Inkomati Catchment Management Agency

The agency is looking for a service provider for the delivery, installation and configuration of VMware vSAN VxRail hyperconverged infrastructure and installation of new network switches compatible with the solution and provision of Microsoft Datacentre core-based, Windows Server CALS licences.

Compulsory briefing: 18 Aug – Microsoft Teams Link

Tender no: IUCMA/007/NETWORK/2021-Re-Advert

Information: Ntokozo Hlatshwayo or L Skhosana, Tel: (013) 753 9000, E-mail: hlatshwayon@iucma.co.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Server, Networking, Software licensing

Sekhukhune District Municipality

The Limpopo municipality requires a service provider/s for back-end and front-end solutions for a period of three years.

Tender no: SK8/3/1-08/2021/2022

Information: Vicky Chabedi, Tel: (013) 262 7419, E-mail: chabediv@sekhukhune.gov.za.

Closing date: 8 Sep 2021

Tags: Software

Department of Public Works and Infrastructure

Port Elizabeth: The national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure wishes to procure 49 notebooks.

Tender no: PECL07/2021

Information: Peter Blouw, Tel: (041) 408 2076, E-mail: peter.blouw@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Department of Social Development

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a service provider to develop and implement data warehouse and business intelligence solutions.

Tender no: SD09/2021

Information: Z Mantantana, Tel: (012) 312 7463, E-mail: ZolisaM@dsd.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Data warehousing, Business intelligence

Eastern Cape CET College

The college requires provision of a cloud-based telephone PBX system for a period of three years.

Tender no: EC CETC/HO/05/2021

Information: Mr Tali, Tel: (041) 180 4076, E-mail: ptali@ec.cetc.edu.za.

Closing date: 22 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Telephony, Cloud computing

Armscor

Armscor also requires procurement of EOL laptops and desktops.

Tender no: EICT/2021/08

Information: Samson Mahlangu, Tel: (012) 428 3650, E-mail: aopts@armscor.co.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Computing, Mobility

Cederberg Municipality

The Western Cape municipality wishes to run a data cleansing project for a three year period (finance department: revenue).

Tender no: CED 09/2021-2022

Information: Xavier Goeieman, Tel: (027) 482 8000, E-mail: xavierg@cederbergraad.co.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Data

Small Enterprise Finance Agency

Sefa is looking for a service provider to supply and install a loan origination system for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 13 Aug via Microsoft Teams

Tender no: sefa:58/FIN/2021

Information: Tamsanqa, Tel: (012) 747 2540, E-mail: tamsanqam@sefa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Software

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites service providers to bid for the provision of biometric and IAM and Social Relieve of Distress (SRD) system support and maintenance for the period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 5 Aug

Tender no: SASSA:14-21-ICT-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel: (012) 400 2412, E-mail: biamsrd2021@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Biometrics, Identity management, Support and maintenance

Proposals are also invited for call centre modernisation for a period of three years.

Tender no: SASSA:22-21-ICT-HO

Information: Ramasekiwa Tshokwe, Tel: (012) 400 2413, E-mail: ramasekiwat@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Software, Hardware, Call centre, Contact centre

National Research Foundation

Provision of wireless access points and VSAT equipment is sought for farmhouses in the Karoo Astronomy advantage areas, for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Aug - Link

Tender no: NRF/SARAO SAGA/20/2021-22

Information: Anwuli Okecha, Tel: (021) 506 7300, E-mail: anwuli@ska.ac.za.

Closing date: 31 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Networking

South African National Space Agency

A service provider is sought to supply SANSA with a multi mission satellite data processing system.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 Aug

Tender no: EO/011/07/2021

Information: Azola Nodali, Tel: (012) 844 0428, E-mail: eo-scm@sansa.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Software

KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College

A suitable service provider is sought to provide renting of printers and photocopier machines at identified satellites of the KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KZNCET 07/2021

Information: M Mbatha, Tel: (031) 350 4362, E-mail: mbatha.m@dhet.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Terms of reference are sought for the appointment of a suitable service provider to provide printing and distribution at all satellites of the KwaZulu-Natal Community Education and Training College for a period of 24 months.

Tender no: KZNCET 16/2021

Information: Mrs Mncube, Tel: (031) 350 4364, E-mail: mncube.n@dhet.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Printing, Imaging

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The Authority wishes to appoint an accredited Sage 300 People service provider.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0024

Information: Dawn, Tel: (012) 622 9500, E-mail: tenders@wrset.org.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Mnquma Local Municipality

Supply and installation of network points is required for satellite offices.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/25/20-21

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Networking

The municipality is also calling for installation of a fleet management system for a period of three years.

Tender no: MNQ/SCM/98/20-21

Information: S Qwaka, Tel: (047) 050 1155, E-mail: sqwaka@mnquma.gov.za.

Closing date: 6 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Fleet management

Ekurhuleni East Tvet College

The college is calling for the supply, installation and support of an e-mail security and archiving solution for a period of five years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Aug

Tender no: EEC/T06/2021

Information: Mxolisi W. Chonco, Tel: (011) 730 6600, E-mail: mxolisic@eec.edu.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Software, E-mail, Security, Support and maintenance

Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration

The CCMA requires supply and provisioning (deployment, configuration, support and maintenance) of Oracle database appliances and Oracle technical support services renewal.

Compulsory briefing: 13 Aug

Tender no: CCMA/2020/21(B)-ICT

Information: Ephraim Mathiba, Tel: (011) 377 6971, E-mail: Tenderenquiries@ccma.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Software, Services, Software licensing, Support and maintenance

Stellenbosch Municipality

The Western Cape municipality is looking for a web based power quality monitoring and management system on its electrical network until 30 June 2024.

Compulsory briefing: 21 July

Tender no: BSM 108/21

Information: Gerald Kraukamp or Lourens De Lange, Tel: (021) 808 8519/8302, E-mail: Gerald.Kraukamp@stellenbosch.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Software

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

A bidder is sought to supply, install and maintain a fibre connection into the building, provide a gateway to bridge the gap between the current PABX and fibre optic cable as well as the provision of the voice-over internet protocol services to NERSA telephone system for a period of 60 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 17 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: NERSA/2122/FAD/OFC/BID012

Information: SCM, Tel: (012) 401 4082, E-mail: SCM@nersa.org.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Telecommunications, Fibre Optic, Internet, Telephony, VoIP

Ports Regulator of South Africa

The regulator is advertising for professional consultancy services to develop a knowledge management system (KMS) by which organisational knowledge, learnings and processes can be captured, codified, shared and used to enhance the outputs of the organisation.

Compulsory briefing: 18 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: PRSA004-2021: RFP-002-Knowledge Management System

Information: SCM, Tel: (031) 365 7800, E-mail: tenders@portsregulator.org.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Knowledge management

Department of Defence

Supply, installation and maintenance of the security system at Military Police division headquarters and Central Procurement Service Centre is also sought. (procurement plan number: DOD PROC plan 21-22/log div/533)

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-018-2020R

Information: Major N. Sobekwa, Tel: (012) 649 6682, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Hardware, Services, Software, Security, CCTV, Access control, Support and maintenance

Office of the Pension Funds Adjudicator

The organisation requires a Check Point Firewall.

Tender no: OPFA/ICT/042021

Information: Magadi Tshitannye, Tel: (012) 748 4048, E-mail: tenders@pfa.org.za.

Closing date: 26 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software licensing, Security

Ntabankulu Local Municipality

The Eastern Cape municipality is advertising for the development, review and alignment of ICT strategy, ICT governance framework, ICT master systems plan and ICT policies.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Aug - Virtual via Microsoft Teams, link will be shared on www.ntabankulu.gov.za.

Tender no: NLM/CS/DRAICTSGFMPP/2021/2022

Information: Olwethu Mdudi, Cell: 082 786 0772, E-mail: mdudio@ntabankulu.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Consulting

Provision of website hosting, back-up management, development, redesign, and provision of maintenance services is also required for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 Aug

Tender no: NLM/CS/WHDRMS/2021/2022

Information: Olwethu Mdudi, Cell: 082 786 0772, E-mail: mdudio@ntabankulu.gov.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Hosting, Software, Consulting, Back-up, Support and maintenance

Rand West Local Municipality

The municipality wishes to appoint a service provider for online and real time prepaid electricity vending, revenue protection, ICT back-end, metering and credit control management for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: RWCLM-2/001/2021/2022

Information: Henk Botha, Tel: (011) 411 0097, E-mail: henk.botha@randwestcity.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services

Matzikama Municipality

A service provider is sought for the provision of traffic law enforcement equipment, back-office systems and related services for a period ending 30 June 2024.

Tender no: T4/2021-2022

Information: Esau Everts, Tel: (027) 201 3439, E-mail: esaue@matzikama.gov.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Support and maintenance

National Institute for The Humanities and Social Sciences

The institute is advertising for provision of a virtual doctoral school system: Web and mobile app.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 Aug

Tender no: NIHSS/VDSS-01/2021

Information: Pawl Moyane, Tel: (011) 480 2342, E-mail: tenders@nihss.ac.za.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Mobility, Applications, Internet, Training and eLearning

Community Schemes Ombud Service

CSOC wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of Eset license renewal and support for a period of three years.

Tender no: CSOS010-2021

Information: Jabulile Sithole, Tel: (010) 593 0533, E-mail: tenders@csos.org.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality

The metro is looking for a service provider to provide an interim automatic fare collection (AFC) and advanced public transport management system (APTMS) for a period of three years.

Tender no: MMM/BID 615: 2020/2021

Information: Athenkosi Godongwana, Tel: (051) 405 8799, E-mail: athenkosi.godongwana@mangaung.co.za.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Software

National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Supply and delivery of two back-up devices with support and maintenance is sought for a period of three years.

Tender no: SCMN016/2021

Information: SCM Unit, Tel: (021) 763 3200, E-mail: SCM@nsfas.org.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Hardware, Storage, Back-up

Dannhauser Local Municipality

The KwaZulu-Natal municipality is looking for provision of bulk processing, printing, posting and distribution of monthly statements.

Tender no: 05/07/2021

Information: M.J Hlongwane, Tel: (034) 621 2666, E-mail: joeh@dannhauser.gov.za.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Services, Printing, Managed printing

Eskom

The company is re-issuing its request for the provision of the supply, install, test and commission of an access control system according to specifications at each substation, namely Sterrekus substation and Kappa substation in the Eskom Western Cape transmission grid.

Compulsory briefing: 17 Aug – Microsoft Teams clarification meeting

Tender no: E/ZM3863 – LD(R)

Information: Zodwa Mwadira, Tel: (021) 980 3691, E-mail: Mwadirz@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 14 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security

Eskom also invites bids for the installation, testing and commissioning of enterprise endpoint security solution including maintenance and support.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 Aug – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: CORP 5450

Information: Herman Mhlongo, Tel: (011) 516 7653, E-mail: Mhlongh@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 1 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Security, Support and maintenance

Companies and Intellectual Property Commission

Proposals are invited for the appointment of a XBRL taxonomy development, maintenance and training service provider.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 07/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Software development, Services, Support and maintenance

The commission also wishes to appoint an ICT service provider to provide a privilege access management solution (PAM) - installation, implementation, maintenance and support services.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 08/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 30 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Privilege access management

An ICT services provider is sought to provide installation, configuration, support and maintenance of a next generation firewall solution.

Tender no: CIPC BID NUMBER: 09/2021/2022

Information: Ntombi Maqhula, Tel: (012) 394 5344, E-mail: Nmaqhula@cipc.co.za.

Closing date: 3 Sep 2021

Tags: Software, Security, Services, Support and maintenance, Hardware, Firewall

Water Research Commission

The commission wishes to appoint a service provider for the provision of fraud hotline services for a period of five years.

Tender no: WRC006-2021/22

Information: Nhlanhla Baloyi, Tel: (012) 761 9300, E-mail: tenders@wrc.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Contact centres, Call centres

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Quotations are requested for offsite storage of backup media tapes – offsite tape vault services.

Tender no: 10324578

Information: Maggy Ramabi, Tel: (066) 277 2577, E-mail: maggy.ramabi@prasa.com.

Closing date: 19 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Storage, Backup

Greater Taung Local Municipality

The North West municipality is re-advertising for provision for automation of municipal records and archiving system for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GTLM/MM05/2020/2021

Information: L Thotse, Tel: (053) 994 9447, E-mail: thotsel@gtlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Archiving

GTLM is also re-advertising for the implementation of public Wi-Fi for a period of 36 months.

Tender no: GTLM/MM06/2020/2021

Information: L Thotse, Tel: (053) 994 9447, E-mail: thotsel@gtlm.gov.za.

Closing date: 25 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, WiFi, Telecommunications

Development Bank of Southern Africa

The bank requires building information modelling (BIM) hardware and software.

Tender no: RFP198/2021

Information: David Nyaku, Tel: (011) 313 3767, E-mail: Davidn2@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 16 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Building information modelling

DBSA is also looking for a professional service provider for the provision of technical advisory services to National Treasury’s Intergovernmental Relations branch for the Cities Support Programme to enable streamlined online reporting by eight metropolitan municipalities , local government monitoring, evaluation and reporting specialist.

Tender no: RFP201/2021

Information: Tebogo Saudi, Tel: (011) 313 3500, E-mail: TebogoSCM@dbsa.org.

Closing date: 27 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Consulting, Internet, Cloud computing

Broadband Infraco SOC

The company is advertising for the provision of cloud hosted telephony private branch exchange (PBX), voice over ip (VoIP) over a period of 24 months.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 0278

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 20 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications, Hosting, Telephony, VoIP

Basic Microsoft Office training (Word, Excel, and Power Point) is also sought.

Tender no: RFQ 8911

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

BBI is also advertising for Microsoft Projects training.

Tender no: RFQ 8924

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Bids are invited for interconnecting Cisco Network device’s part 1 v3.0 training.

Tender no: RFQ 8925

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Hardware, Networking

Powerful Project Management training is also sought.

Tender no: RFQ 8950

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

Project management fundamentals training is required,

Tender no: RFQ 8951

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning

ITIL service transition training is also sought.

Tender no: RFQ 8861

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 17 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, ITIL

Certified optical fibre installer training (COFI) is required.

Tender no: RFQ 8910

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Hardware, Fibre optics, Networking, Telecommunications

Bids are invited for four day certified optic fibre design specialist training.

Tender no: RFQ 8852

Information: Karabo Musa, Tel: (011) 235 1848, E-mail: karabo.musa@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 18 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Services, Training and eLearning, Hardware, Fibre optics, Networking, Telecommunications

Independent Communications Authority of South Africa

ICASA is looking for a service provider to supply, install, and commission a radio frequency monitoring system in the Karoo Central Astronomy Advantage areas on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, preferential procurement regulation: 2017.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug

Tender no: ICASA 49/2021

Information: Bid Administration, Tel: (012) 568 3810, E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Telecommunications, Software

Majuba TVET College

The college is calling for bids for the supply, delivery and installation in working order of access control security measures at the Majuba Technology Campus, Nkosi Albert Luthuli Road, Section 5, Madadeni, 2951.

Compulsory briefing: 16 Aug

Tender no: MTC 19/02 C

Information: Leizle Landsberg, Tel: (034) 326 4888, E-mail: leizle.landsberg@majuba.edu.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Access control, Biometrics, Security

National Consumer Tribunal

The tribunal requires provision of Microsoft Teams voice services.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug

Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Conferencing, Video Conferencing, Voice

South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator

SADPMR is advertising for the provision of web hosting services for the period of 03 years.

Compulsory briefing: 11 Aug

Tender no: NCT-4/3/2/40

Information: Malikah Groenewald, Tel: (010) 006 0520, E-mail: mgroenewald@thenct.org.za.

Closing date: 24 Aug 2021

Tags: Services, Internet, Hosting

Request for information

Broadband Infraco SOC

Pricing is required for commonly used network cards and modules within the Broadband Infraco network.

Tender no: RF18846

Information: Zanele Sibiya, Tel: (011) 235 1616, E-mail: Zanele.Sibiya@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 23 Aug 2021

Tags: Software, Hardware, Telecommunications

Cancellations

Garden Route District Local Municipality

The establishment of an anti-fraud hotline for a period of three years.

Tender no: GRDM/19/20-21

Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority

The appointment of a service provider that is accredited with SAGE 300 People.

Tender no: WRSCM-2021/2022-0024

Results

Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment

The appointment of a service provider (fishing rights allocation process information technology solution) to design, implement and manage an IT solution and render IT support for the Marine Living Resources Fund, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and the minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, on FRAP 2020/2021 for a period of three years.

Tender no: MLRF170/20

Successful bidder: Navayuga Infotech SA (Pty) Ltd

Value: Not disclosed