Trendy new ways to earn Bitcoin

Bitcoin has been on the scene for a long, long time now, and it still manages to surprise us when it comes to sheer versatility. Whether it’s the many different ways it can be used or the array of benefits it offers users, the crypto-currency never fails to bring some novelty even a decade after its launch.



With Bitcoin’s money-making potential taking centre stage in most people’s heads, we’re happy to see that Bitcoin can be versatile on that front as well. The crypto-currency is way past just the classic methods of Bitcoin trading and Bitcoin mining when it comes to ways of obtaining it, and here are some of the trendy new ones you might want to look out for.

Quick tasks

This method of obtaining Bitcoin comes as a part of the larger Bitcoin freelancing craze. Working for Bitcoin has been in the circuit for some time now, but only recently have quick tasks picked up a lot of steam in the crypto world. As the name suggests, these are small freelancing gigs that pretty much everyone can do. Most often, they’re in the form of filling out surveys and testing newly released Web sites. The Bitcoin payments from these tasks might be small, but since they can be finished quickly, it’s easy to earn a nice sum if you do them in bulk.

Automated trading

Those that have been following Bitcoin for a while know that Bitcoin trading has been around from the very start. While the process has changed quite a lot over the years, in essence, it’s the same activity. Bitcoin trading is all about buying Bitcoin when its price is lower and selling it later when the price spikes. Of course, there are tons of different methods and strategies that apply when Bitcoin trading is in question, but one recent trend that everyone can come to appreciate is the rise of automated trading.

Automated trading is made possible through excellent trading software like Bitcoin billionaire auto software. These platforms automate the trading process by using advanced AI tech. With the help of these complex AI algorithms, the software can search the markets for the best opportunities and invest at the right times. Naturally, traders play a big hand in how the software picks and chooses the investment options. You can make adjustments and program the software according to your strategy and let it do the work for you once you’ve figured out a game plan.

Bitcoin gambling

Online casinos are a massive trend these days. The popular Web sites are full of excellent entertainment that includes everything from classics like Roulette and Blackjack to modern themed slots inspired by space, mythology and even race cars. The high-stakes world of gambling has always been of interest to Bitcoin enthusiasts. The chance to win money while having fun can be very enticing, and there have never been more chances like this than now thanks to Bitcoin casinos.

While most online casinos these days have Bitcoin as a deposit and withdrawal option, Bitcoin casinos are there exclusively for Bitcoin enthusiasts. These casinos sport unique games that you won’t find in regular online casinos. They also offer special promotions related to crypto-currency and often host excellent customer support. Bitcoin gambling can be fun when done in moderation, but you should always make sure to set limits. Playing responsibly always comes first, no matter how good you think your chances might be.

Bitcoin games

Continuing with the theme of games, another recent trend that’s getting a ton of attention in the circuit is Bitcoin games. Bitcoin games are easy to grasp. These browser minigames are much like classic video games, but with a spicy twist added to them. Players that manage to do well in Bitcoin games and progress through the levels are awarded a small amount of Bitcoin. What's better, other than offering Bitcoin rewards, these games pack some top-notch entertainment value since they’re mainly based on arcade classics.

These free to play games might come with many pros, but they do have a few downsides. Something that a lot of people dislike about Bitcoin games is the ads. Since the Web sites that host these games need to pay their players, they also need a way to earn revenue themselves. Of course, this is usually done through ads. Like most advertisements on the Internet, these pop-ups can be obtrusive, loud and very annoying. If you’ve got nerves strong enough to handle that, then Bitcoin games are the perfect option for you.

