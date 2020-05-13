SentinelOne protects Automobile Association of South Africa

Fact sheet Solution: SentinelOne Industry: Motoring Provider: SentinelOne User: Automobile Association of South Africa

SentinelOne, the autonomous cyber security platform company, today announced the Automobile Association (AA) of South Africa has rolled out its AI-powered technology to replace legacy endpoint anti-virus and successfully identify and defeat cyber attacks with zero dwell time.

The AA’s choice of SentinelOne enables complete forensic visibility of attacks and automatic remediation via an easily deployable and manageable lightweight agent that delivers the same high performance whether online or offline.

“We turned to SentinelOne after discovering that our legacy AV wasn’t being effective enough in the face of ransomware and other attacks,” said Eric Hackett, Information Security Officer at the AA.

“Legacy AV is continually behind the ball and hackers are always going to be out front. But, with the AI-powered solutions that SentinelOne provides us, there is continual monitoring of what’s happening, and immediate action is taken to shut down and reverse attacks. We wanted to bring our response window into the live environment rather than be reactive and SentinelOne has given us exactly that.”

The AA has more than 150 000 members and offers a range of travel and mobility services as well as 24-hour roadside assistance. With offices around South Africa, limited bandwidth is an operational reality. “Because SentinelOne works in offline mode, the agent carries on operating on the machines even when they aren’t connected,” added Hackett. “This is incredibly important to ensuring there are no weak spots in the endpoint estate.”

“SentinelOne is a key part of our go-to-market strategy,” said George Paul de Lange, Chief Executive Officer, Cyber Intelligent Systems. “Our customers in South Africa and the greater continent rely on our MDR and SOC coupled with SentinelOne to stay secure; SentinelOne’s robust APIs enable seamless service delivery for our customers such as the Automobile Association of South Africa.”

“The AA is a perfect example of the many organisations worldwide that recognise where endpoint protection is heading and are turning to SentinelOne to deliver protection against deepening attacks and safeguard their trusted brands,” said Perrine Jouan, Senior Marketing Director, EMEA & APJ, SentinelOne.

“We are rescuing them from the shortcomings of legacy AV in the same way that the AA rescues motorists from the roadside. Regardless of the attack type, underlying operating system or even whether they are online or offline – SentinelOne quickly understands the context and root causes behind any potential intrusion and autonomously responds so that business constantly remains unaffected from cyber threats.”