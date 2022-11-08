Mary Kay Inc. Celebrates Planting More Than 1.2 Million Trees Across the Globe

(Graphic: Mary Kay Inc.)

As global leaders convene at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) this month, Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and stewardship, announced the completion of a 69-acre reforestation project to revitalize Florida’s Econfina Creek Wildlife Management Area in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. To date, Mary Kay Inc. has planted more than 1.2 million trees with partners across the globe.

Working alongside the Northwest Florida Water Management District, the Arbor Day Foundation and Mary Kay partnered to plant 43,000 longleaf pine that will help protect critical water resources in Bay County Florida. Key project environmental and biodiversity benefits include:

Restoring and preserving the primary source of drinking water for Bay County, Florida

Replanting native tree species to return this area to its natural state

Improving the habitat for area wildlife including deer, bobwhite quail, Sherman’s fox squirrels, and gopher tortoises

“Partners like Mary Kay help us to achieve the global scale necessary to drive meaningful impact through trees,” said Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We’re grateful for their contributions to our mission and look forward to addressing pressing issues like deforestation and ecosystem restoration together well into the future.”

The Arbor Day Foundation estimates* that the impact over 40 years will result in:

57,387.3 metric tonnes of net carbon dioxide sequestered

165.6 tonnes of air pollution removed

2,455,300 gallons of rainfall intercepted

“Trees truly are the closest thing our planet has to superheroes,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer of Mary Kay Inc. “They absorb carbon, improve water quality, and produce vital oxygen. Their powers are unmatched, which is why Mary Kay Inc. invests so heavily in reforestation projects around the globe.”

Earlier this year, Mary Kay also released a report detailing its long-standing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Together, Mary Kay Inc. and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted over 1.2 million trees across the globe, making a measurable impact on vital forest ecosystems.

To read more about Mary Kay’s commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

*Impact estimates made using i-Tree, a state-of-the-art, peer-reviewed software suite from the USDA Forest Service that provides urban and rural forestry analysis and benefits assessment tools.