Sisvel Licenses Microsoft Under Its 5G Multimode Program

Sisvel International S.A. (“Sisvel”) today announced that Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft”) has entered into a patent license agreement for the Sisvel 5G Multimode (5G MM) Program.

“We are delighted to welcome Microsoft as a licensee of the 5G MM Program. We believe this not only confirms our license offer to be fair and reasonable, but also underlines the merits of the patent portfolio of our partners. We trust that other implementers will soon follow Microsoft’s example,” says Donald Chan, the program manager of the Sisvel 5G MM Program.

Sisvel 5G MM Program offered a single solution to license standard essential patents (SEPs) for the use of 2G, 3G, 4G, and/or 5G standards owned by 15 patent owners. More information, including the terms and conditions of the 5G Program, is available at: https://www.sisvel.com/licensing-programs/wireless-communications/5g-multimode/patent-pool/introduction.