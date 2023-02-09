Criminal act behind outage of govt websites

Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA.

The State IT Agency (SITA) reveals damage to its infrastructure resulted in interruption of internet-based services for some of its customers.

This comes after MyBroadband reported yesterday that several government websites were down.

According to Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA, the damage was caused by criminals who burned the state agency’s cables inside a manhole to steal copper.

As a result, four provinces were impacted − Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and North West − as well as national departments hosted on the .gov.za domain.

These sites included that of Parliament, the police force, the Presidency and the South African government, to name a few.

Tlali states all services were restored by early evening yesterday. “We apologise for the inconvenience endured by the public and all government departments that were affected.”